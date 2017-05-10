Arlington firefighters won the civil service election. Here’s what should happen next

Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams is on a winning streak.
In a few short years, he has helped lead the Arlington school district in passing the largest bond election in its history, unseated an incumbent to become Arlington’s mayor, led the Vote Yes campaign to approve a $1 billion stadium that ensures the Rangers stay in Arlington; and he just cruised to an easy landslide reelection.
But the mayor is not batting 1.000.
On Saturday, voters approved Proposition 2, civil service for firefighters, over the hard-fought objections of Mayor Williams.
Given his monumental success so far, losing an election like Prop 2 could be seen as no big deal. But running a city is a lot like running a marathon.
A pebble in the shoe may not seem like much early on, but as the miles grind by, the pebble can cause the runner to limp, then stumble and fall. We don’t want that.
So what should Williams do?
I recommend he review Arlington history.
In the early 1990s, Arlington Mayor Richard Greene was on a winning streak. Then, in the middle of his success, he suffered a defeat when a group of residents pushed through single-member districts for City Council representation over Greene’s vigorous objections.
But once the votes were counted and the single-member-district side won, Greene responded in a way that clearly demonstrates why most consider him to be among Arlington’s best mayors.
Here’s what Mayor Greene did back then, and what Mayor Williams should do today.
Greene immediately reached out to the winning side, congratulated them and promised to work with them in good faith to implement the best single-member-district system possible.
He also created a framework in which both sides could work together to ensure that everyone’s best interest was met.
Mayor Williams should follow that pattern.
Hopefully, he has already reached out to the Arlington Professional Firefighters Association to congratulate them on their campaign victory, and to pledge to work with them, not against them as civil service is implemented in Arlington.
Next, Williams should recognize that he and the City Council are going to need some help.
The mayor and council should create a temporary Citizens’ Civil Service Implementation Oversight Committee.
It could be made up of seven Arlington residents, three recommended by the Fire Firefighters Association and three recommended by the City Council.
The chair should be a person in Arlington not associated with either side, but who has a background in leading a group to consensus. Perhaps a retired judge could be found.
Of course, all the members would need to be approved by a vote of the council.
The charge of the committee could be similar to that of other committees, like the planning and zoning commission for example.
Obviously, the final decisions regarding Civil Service implementation must be guided by the law itself, but there is some discretion left to the council.
A Citizens’ Civil Service Implementation Oversight Committee could provide some background work and a first draft before the mayor and council make their final decision.
It could also serve as an opportunity to build bridges and trust between the public, the City Council and firefighters.
I am a big fan of Mayor Williams, the firefighters and Arlington.
Civil service is coming to town. Let’s be proactive and make sure its arrival is handled correctly.
Oh — and let’s help our mayor get that pebble out of his shoe.
We need him out there running hard for Arlington.
Wayne Ogle served as the District 3 representative on the Arlington City Council from 1995 to 2005 and on the Arlington school district board of trustees from 2005 to 2011.
