Ride-hailing, texting bills stalled as Legislature begins its final stretch

A lot can happen in the final three weeks of a Texas legislative session.
But not much has been resolved in the current session’s first 17 weeks, at least as it applies to transportation.
Here’s what has happened so far with the more important transportation proposals, and a look at the remaining prospects:
Statewide ride-hailing service rules. House Bill 100, by Rep. Chris Paddie, R-Marshall, made it through the House on April 20 (laden with a fanciful snippet of language striving to define “sex”).
But Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican who as the Senate’s presiding officer has the power to assign bills to committee, hasn’t done so with this one in the two weeks it has graced his inbox.
Meanwhile, Senate Bill 361, from Sen. Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville, passed through the Transportation Committee back in March, but hasn’t been ushered to the Senate floor.
The bills would override local ordinances regulating ride-hailing (like, for instance, Austin’s rules, which Uber and Lyft spent more than $10 million trying to overturn).
What I was told by senators last week was that something will pass in this regard, that there is too much momentum (and lobbying muscle) behind the concept of neutering local ride-hailing regulations for it to simply flame out.
The Paddie and Nichols bills take markedly different approaches — Nichols’ bill lays out statewide requirements but, unlike Paddie’s measure, doesn’t put the industry under the oversight of a specific state agency — so that distinction could be causing the delay.
I asked Patrick’s office for clarity, but got no response.
Texting-while-driving ban. This is the real head-shaker. The Senate has become the main arena for this long-sought legislation the past couple of sessions, with primary sponsor Sen. Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo, looking to gather 19 supporters in the 31-member chamber.
That’s the threshold under Senate rules to bring a bill up for debate and voting. Except when it isn’t.
Zaffirini has 20 votes secured for House Bill 62, which was easily passed by the House on March 20. And she had earlier passed her identical version, Senate Bill 31, through the Senate State Affairs Committee on a 6-3 vote.
So, done deal to pass HB 62, authored by Republican and former House speaker Tom Craddick, right?
Wrong. Patrick hasn’t referred HB 62 to a committee, and SB 31 hasn’t come to the Senate floor for a vote. Patrick controls that as well.
Right now, Zaffirini’s 20 votes include all 11 Senate Democrats and nine of the 20 Republicans. Pass it that way and some could perceive that Democrats hold the senatorial reins, if only for those magic 30 seconds when the vote occurs. So Zaffirini might have to get, for appearances’ sake, 12 Republicans on board.
TxDOT sunset. Senate Bill 312, a must-pass bill to keep the lights on at the Texas Department of Transportation, has cleared the Senate and, as of last week, a House committee.
The bill, at this point, is pretty mundane from a public point of view, with a long list of requirements related to TxDOT’s planning process and other functions.
TxDOT funding. At one point, it looked like the agency might lose as much as $2.5 billion of its two-year funding as budget writers tried to fill a big gap in general state spending.
House and Senate budget writers are still haggling over the final biennial spending bill, and there’s even talk that a special session might be required to break the jam. But it no longer appears that TxDOT funding is in jeopardy.
Toll roads. Despite a lot of tough talk, the crackdown on toll roads by more conservative lawmakers has had mixed results.
But highway officials were dismayed Friday when House Bill 2861, carried by toll supporter Rep. Larry Phillips, R-Sherman, died an early death on the House floor. And the vote wasn’t close.
That bill would have authorized TxDOT and local toll agencies to build up to 18 more highway projects using “comprehensive development agreements.”
Those deals come in many flavors, some in the vanilla area.
But the menu included the sort of long-term leases between TxDOT and private companies used on the bankrupt Texas 130 tollway southeast of Austin, a toxic talking point.
Fatally toxic, it turned out.
One interesting late mover: Senate Bill 1588, by Sen. Don Huffines, R-Dallas, would eliminate vehicle safety inspections for the state’s 23 million noncommercial vehicles, which the state has been doing since 1951.
With bipartisan support, the bill (which wouldn’t affect emissions inspections required in 17 counties, including Tarrant and Dallas) was passed by the Senate 27-4 Thursday.
That mix of support could give it a better chance in the House, even with rapidly approaching deadlines in that chamber to pass bills from the Senate.
Ben Wear writes for the Austin American-Statesman.
