Texas can lead the way in self-driving cars, creating a safer, better future

How we get from point A to point B is changing, and our cars are getting smarter every day.
New technology is providing greater protection for everyone on the road.
Advanced braking systems can detect a potential collision and help a car stop before it happens, and features like adaptive cruise control can adjust a vehicle’s speed to maintain safe driving distance between vehicles.
These existing advancements enhance safety for increasingly distracted drivers. But, importantly, they also are stepping stones to something much larger.
The next major evolution in personal mobility, self-driving vehicles, has the potential to drastically reduce human error as a cause of traffic accidents.
The reality of self-driving vehicles is now in the foreseeable future — merely years instead of decades away — and Texas has the opportunity to help lead the way in developing this transportation innovation.
The Texas economic miracle is not a lucky accident, but the result of deliberate policy decisions that promote innovation and business growth.
To affirm Texas’ leadership role in self-driving cars, the Legislature must act now to change the rules of the road in Texas to allow safe testing of cars without drivers.
This is why General Motors supports Committee Substitute for SB 2205, a thoughtful proposed law that provides a safe path for responsible automakers, tech companies and others to test and deploy life-saving automated vehicle technologies.
When deployed, self-driving cars will help alleviate traffic congestion, facilitate economic growth and increase independence for elderly and disabled Texans and for those without access to public transportation.
These vehicles will make travel more efficient, help us be more productive and transform our economy and lifestyles.
Imagine a future with significantly less traffic in our big cities — less time crawling up Interstate 35W in Fort Worth, the Dallas Tollway or Austin’s Mopac — as self-driving vehicles navigate your commute.
The most important benefit of self-driving vehicles is the tremendous potential to save lives.
In 2016, serious injury accidents throughout Texas increased by 7 percent, with more than 3,700 traffic-related fatalities total.
At least one person has died every day on Texas roads since Nov. 7, 2000.
The vast majority of traffic accidents — over 90 percent — are caused by human error. Done right, self-driving cars have the potential to dramatically reduce human-induced accidents.
The benefits of self-driving vehicles are clear, but before fully autonomous technology can be introduced to consumers, research and testing is needed in a safe, controlled environment.
This is why we need to enact laws that ensure self-driving technology is deployed cautiously and responsibly.
Achieving consensus among all stakeholders is challenging, but we believe the best and most responsible approach is to establish regulations now that define how self-driving vehicles may operate, keeping safety first while allowing for flexibility in testing and development.
Our Legislature won’t meet again until 2019. By then, Texas could find itself far behind other states in enabling development and deployment of self-driving cars.
That’s why we applaud Sens. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, and Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville, and the Senate Transportation Committee for acting now to make smart changes to our laws.
Current Texas laws require human drivers in vehicles, which impedes the deployment of automated vehicle technology in our state.
The proposed legislation will allow self-driving vehicles on our public roads, helping drive us toward a safer future, and moving Texas into the fast lane of transportation progress.
Paul Hemmersbaugh is chief counsel and public policy director, transportation as a service, at General Motors Corp.
