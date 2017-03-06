Bathroom bill is a ban on transgender people from participating in public life

In an op-ed published in Sunday’s Star-Telegram, state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst wrote, “My job is to protect everyone’s rights and tell the truth …”
After carefully reading the senator’s rationale for filing and supporting Senate Bill 6 — which she calls the Texas Privacy Act and others refer to as the bathroom bill — I have to say she has failed both jobs.
Let’s examine Kolkhorst’s claims point by point:
“Women’s rights are human rights.”
So are transgender rights.
“Let’s be clear, when we talk about a child declaring their own gender, we are talking about allowing male students to enter the female restroom and locker room. Unless we define boundaries, young men who are ‘curious’ or hold more nefarious goals will be free to experiment, while girls and parents are left legally powerless.”
That’s simply not how this works. When a child transitions (socially — not necessarily medically — this means changing name, pronouns, appearance), that child, their guardian and the school make a plan together.
This is a child who, likely after great struggle, is living life as his or her identified gender. There is a history there – not a nefarious boy announcing “I’m a girl” and getting access to girls’ spaces while educators stand helpless to the side.
Together, the educators, the child and the guardian make a plan to accommodate the child’s needs in a way that everyone feels comfortable.
If any non-transgender girls or boys express discomfort, that is addressed, too, to make sure everyone feels safe. A boy announcing he is a girl will not gain access to girls’ spaces.
“The Texas Privacy Act is inclusive, allowing personal accommodations for special circumstances while also respecting those who do not consent to a male entering a female restroom.”
SB6 says that these accommodations cannot include allowing the child into a multi-user restroom of their identified gender.
That means they’re either thrown back in with the wrong gender, which puts them at risk of violence, or they’re forced to use a faculty or nurse’s bathroom, which can be far away (disrupting learning and leading to accidents by the child) and sends a message to the child and to the other students that this child is dangerous.
Thirty-two percent of transgender people report limiting what they eat and drink during the day because of bathroom-access issues.
“Some have made predictions that our economy may suffer if our state passes SB 6. The opposite is true. SB 6 allows private businesses to make their own decisions, while providing clear direction to public schools and government buildings, which will bolster our economy.”
This is literally just saying a thing you want to be true, even though it is not.
Texas counted more than $400 million in threatened or confirmed economic losses, even before its scheduled Tuesday committee hearing. If you take future Super Bowls off that list, the number is still $87 million.
Businesses and conventions and sports organizations don’t care that private businesses can make their own decisions — they do not want to be associated with state-sanctioned discrimination against an already very vulnerable group of people.
“A superb example is Houston, where voters supported a pro-privacy policy, then went on to successfully host the NCAA Final Four and the Super Bowl.”
Voters did not support a policy; they repealed a non-discrimination ordinance. It’s not the same as state-sponsored discriminatory legislation.
And in the arc of economic reactions on transgender issues, it was a long time ago.
The fact that the NFL has spoken up now shows us it’s a new ballgame.
If Texas gets on the travel ban list for California, New York, Connecticut, Minnesota or Washington (all in place for North Carolina), it is almost certain that the NCAA will pull out future championships.
They cannot logistically plan championship events when they don’t know whether state university teams will be allowed to fly to the state to play.
“Or look at North Carolina, which posted a $425 million budget surplus and announced 5,000 new jobs after addressing the issue.”
North Carolina has lost more than $630 million in publicly reported losses, and there are even more that have been muzzled from being reported.
There is zero causation between the passage of that state’s bathroom bill and the budget data cited by Kolkhorst.
“This bill is about more than bathrooms; something much deeper is at stake.”
Agreed. This is about discriminating against transgender people to the extent that it would prevent them from actively participating in public life.
Consider how difficult it would be for anyone to navigate a full day without having access to public restroom facilities.
At the end of the day, SB 6 singles out transgender kids — who already face heightened levels of discrimination and bullying — for harm.
SB 6 is discrimination; it must be rejected.
Chuck Smith is the CEO of Equality Texas.
