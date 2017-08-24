An opening for immigration reform, courtesy of Trump?

Daisy Leon, 26, right, of Perth Amboy, N.J. and a recipient of DACA, attends a rally at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, along with others in favor of DACA and immigration reform. The marchers want to preserve the Obama administration program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA. The Trump administration has said it still has not decided the program's fate. Jacquelyn Martin AP