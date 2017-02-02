Those who oppose Trump hurt their cause by crying wolf

The brief period between the presidential election and the inauguration, when the losing party feigns deference to the victors, is over.
In truth, it never began.
President Donald Trump has never enjoyed a honeymoon, not even with some in the GOP.
Two weeks into his presidency, the discord is multiplying.
Some in Congress have vowed to block Trump’s agenda, and protestors have honed their amorphous cries condemning fascism into attacks on specific policies and nominees.
Indeed, if Trump’s presidency can claim any early success, it might be that Americans are more aware of what’s going on in Washington than at any time in recent memory — at least to the extent that protests and rampant social media outrage equate to awareness.
In the words of columnist and commenter S.E. Cupp, “Everywhere you turn, it seems the 45th President of the United States is being disavowed, undermined, defied and delegitimized.”
But here’s the thing: This is only the beginning of his presidency.
All this resistance is going to get old, really fast.
Despite the leftist fantasies of an early impeachment, Trump will be the U.S. president for (at least) four years, and during that time Americans should expect he will implement any number of policies that many will find disagreeable, at best.
Trump’s most vehement opponents would do well to recognize that not every presidential action will be worthy of all-out resistance, as some on the left have called for.
Some will be sound and prudent policy prescriptions, or dare I say, praiseworthy actions.
After all, even a broken clock is correct twice a day.
Others, no doubt, will be ill-conceived, poorly executed and even dangerous — Trump’s executive order on immigration is an early example.
A discerning and engaged public and the lawmakers who represent them need to be able to tell the difference.
Thanks to his predecessors who grew the authority of the executive branch and a complacent American public that allowed it to happen when it suited their particular proclivities, Trump now wields and inordinate amount of power.
Effective opposition will require reasonable people of divergent beliefs to come together when executive power is misused.
It will also mean that those who feel compelled to reject everything Trump does must restrain themselves when he does something right, or they’ll lose all credibility.
Consider Trump’s nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.
As a jurist, Gorsuch’s record is unimpeachable.
Neal Kaytal, an ideological liberal who served as acting solicitor general during the Obama administration, took to the pages of The New York Times to praise Gorsuch and encourage Senate Democrats to confirm him.
“His years on the bench reveal a commitment to judicial independence,” wrote Kaytal, “a record that should give the American people confidence that he will not compromise principle to favor the president who appointed him.”
But what seemed like only moments after the Gorsuch nomination was made public, protestors gathered outside the Supreme Court carrying signs calling Gorsuch “extreme and dangerous.”
More revealing still about the progressive plan to oppose Trump indiscriminately is what Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse in a recent tweet called a “mad-lib protest.”
Some who gathered outside the court were carrying signs that read, “#STOP [fill-in-the-blank].” They quickly inked in “Gorsuch.”
It’s worth noting that Sasse was a Trump critic throughout the campaign and was one of several Republican senators to criticize Trump’s immigration order.
Sasse is exactly the kind of conservative who would find common cause with progressives on some of Trump’s more odious acts.
But the current penchant for wholesale, aggressive resistance to anything Trump does will make alliances strained if not impossible. It will alienate reasonable conservatives and moderates, and it will get old fast.
Expressing dissent is a core American value, but progressives would be wise to pick their battles and avoid crying wolf.
Cynthia M. Allen: 817-390-7166, @cjmallen12
