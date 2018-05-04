1972: One of Texas' best hockey brawls - Fort Worth Wings vs. Dallas fans

Wings players and Coach Bob Lemieux in the stands in a beer-throwing fight during a 1972 Central Hockey League game with the Dallas Blackhawks. The Blackhawks, farm club of the Chicago Blackhawks, won 3-1 over the Wings, Detroit Red Wings farm club.
WFAA via the SMU Jones Film Collection, Twitter @SMUJonesFilm Ross Hailey
TCU

TCU left-hander Nick Lodolo held Lamar to five hits over 7 1/3 scoreless innings in Friday's 2-0 win.

Keller senior outfielder Hanna Jones hit her fourth home run of the season, a two-run shot to left as the Indians beat Frenship 10-0 in six innings to advance to the Class 6A Region I quarterfinals. Video credit Jennifer Jones

On Thursday, a Tarrant County civil jury found Mark and Virginia Buckland willfully — and with malice — were part of a conspiracy that led to the murder of Virginia Buckland's mother, Anita Fox. Here's a quick look at the murder case.