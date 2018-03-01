Branch Davidian leader David Koresh shown in this police line-up in 1998.
Branch Davidian leader David Koresh shown in this police line-up in 1998. Waco Tribune Herald AP
Branch Davidian leader David Koresh shown in this police line-up in 1998. Waco Tribune Herald AP

Bud Kennedy

1993: Koresh's doomsday preaching called 'sick': 'Born-again Christians … mean as a snake'

By Bud Kennedy

bud@star-telegram.com

(Originally published March 8, 1993.)

March 01, 2018 06:35 PM

EULESS

The pulpits shook with thunder Sunday morning, and that earth tremor in Euless came from Metroplex Chapel.

“Revelation is not a book over which we may divide and conquer one another!” TV preacher James Robison stormed, joining both liberal and conservative pastors to denounce the murderous doomsday Christian sect of David Koresh.

“ … How is anybody mean enough to do what was done in Waco?” Robison demanded, stalking the Metroplex pulpit like Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson pacing a football sideline.

Seven mornings and 70 news bulletins after a bloody Sunday near Waco, Christian churchgoers came yesterday hoping for answers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

At three churches in Irving, Fort Worth and Euless, the answer was the same: There is nothing righteous about killing four federal officers and shooting another 16.

The words from Robison, Calvary Temple's L. Don George and First United Methodist's Barry Bailey were a relief, after a week of noisy call-in show blabber about the “satanic government” and police “invading a house of God.”

Only two days after a Metroplex Chapel guest sermon last weekend, anarchist pastor Randall Terry of Operation Rescue even told his radio audience: “It is time for Christians to rise up against the ATF (the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms).”

More Videos

Scuffle breaks out over immigration laws in Texas State Capitol 55

Scuffle breaks out over immigration laws in Texas State Capitol

Pause
Protests erupt in the Texas House 168

Protests erupt in the Texas House

Aliens in Aurora: Celebrating 1897 UFO crash in North Texas 197

Aliens in Aurora: Celebrating 1897 UFO crash in North Texas

Can't keep all the details straight about Trump and Stormy Daniels? Here's a timeline 90

Can't keep all the details straight about Trump and Stormy Daniels? Here's a timeline

Frieda Porter records JP vote count 236

Frieda Porter records JP vote count

Two centuries of population change in the U.S. 170

Two centuries of population change in the U.S.

Tasty television pilot to be filmed in Fort Worth 216

Tasty television pilot to be filmed in Fort Worth

Faith Hill apologizes to fans after Tim McGraw collapses on stage 79

Faith Hill apologizes to fans after Tim McGraw collapses on stage

March Madness by the numbers: Costs, profits, gamblers and traveling fans 112

March Madness by the numbers: Costs, profits, gamblers and traveling fans

Texas high school students on bus that fell into Alabama ravine 20

Texas high school students on bus that fell into Alabama ravine

This year is the 25th anniversary of the 51-day standoff between David Koresh's Branch Davidians and the FBI. Here are some of the details of the deadly siege that you may have forgotten. Lena Blietzlblietz@star-telegram.com

By week's end, renegades like the Rev. W.N. Otwell and the Libertarian Party had taken Koresh's side. Newspaper letters still read like Jim Rich's from Hurst: “The ATF needs to be charged with murder. . . . The cult was merely acting in self-defense.”

At Calvary Temple, a giant Irving church next door to a new Trinity Broadcasting Network studio, George said in yesterday's sermon: “Jesus Christ laid down his life for his followers. David Koresh laid down the lives of his followers for his own diabolical schemes.”

On KTVT/Channel 11 from Fort Worth's First United Methodist Church, Bailey went ballistic.

“There are sick pockets of religion all over — the fundamentalists, the sillier their beliefs, the more religious we think they are,” he told his congregation of 11,000, the largest Methodist church in the South.

“. . . We need to worship God and use the Bible rather than worship the Bible and use God. . . . Jesus was very down-to-earth, real, practical, loving. He held truth. We twist it into religion and corrupt it and make it sick.”

He discarded the doomsday prophecies Koresh reads in Revelation: “How will you feel if there is `blood up to the horses' necks' and Jesus comes back on a cloud and everybody dies but you? Could you love that God, a God like [German dictator Adolf] Hitler? I would go to hell defying a God who would abuse that power!”

He closed: “I have never enjoyed preaching more in my life than the chance to be with you here this morning.”

An hour later in Euless, Robison preached a vaguely similar loving message, telling of Christian atrocities in Bosnia and criticizing “ 'born-again' Christians who are mean as a snake . . . who gladly call you a liberal and a heretic, and would gladly exterminate you from the face of the earth.

“. . . Don't go preach to people, go love them,” Robison said.

“They don't need a sermon. They need to see somebody's love.”

Pick your sermon: evangelical, ecumenical, charismatic.

They all beat David Koresh's.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Scuffle breaks out over immigration laws in Texas State Capitol 55

Scuffle breaks out over immigration laws in Texas State Capitol

Pause
Protests erupt in the Texas House 168

Protests erupt in the Texas House

Aliens in Aurora: Celebrating 1897 UFO crash in North Texas 197

Aliens in Aurora: Celebrating 1897 UFO crash in North Texas

Can't keep all the details straight about Trump and Stormy Daniels? Here's a timeline 90

Can't keep all the details straight about Trump and Stormy Daniels? Here's a timeline

Frieda Porter records JP vote count 236

Frieda Porter records JP vote count

Two centuries of population change in the U.S. 170

Two centuries of population change in the U.S.

Tasty television pilot to be filmed in Fort Worth 216

Tasty television pilot to be filmed in Fort Worth

Faith Hill apologizes to fans after Tim McGraw collapses on stage 79

Faith Hill apologizes to fans after Tim McGraw collapses on stage

March Madness by the numbers: Costs, profits, gamblers and traveling fans 112

March Madness by the numbers: Costs, profits, gamblers and traveling fans

Texas high school students on bus that fell into Alabama ravine 20

Texas high school students on bus that fell into Alabama ravine

Scuffle breaks out over immigration laws in Texas State Capitol

View More Video

About Bud Kennedy

Bud Kennedy

@budkennedy

Bud Kennedy is a homegrown Fort Worth guy who started out covering high school football here when he was 16. He went away to the Fort Worth Press and newspapers in Austin and Dallas, then came home in 1981.

Since 1987, he's written more than 1,000 weekly dining columns and more than 3,000 news and politics columns. If you don't like what he says about politics, read him on barbecue.

Email Bud at bud@star-telegram.com