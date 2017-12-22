More Videos

Home Is Where The Heart Is featuring Randy Brooks 9:54

Home Is Where The Heart Is featuring Randy Brooks

John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game 2:04

John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 11:30

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

Jackpot! A look back at the first Texas Lottery drawing 1:03

Jackpot! A look back at the first Texas Lottery drawing

Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again 1:48

Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested 0:31

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Hugs and smiles abound for Jones family at AT&T Stadium 0:29

Hugs and smiles abound for Jones family at AT&T Stadium

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 20 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 20

    It began in a Dallas barroom, 40 years ago: The real story (and granny) of 'Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer'. Songwriter Randy Brooks tells the back story about his Kentucky family, and sings the novelty song that has made him famous (infamous?)

It began in a Dallas barroom, 40 years ago: The real story (and granny) of 'Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer'. Songwriter Randy Brooks tells the back story about his Kentucky family, and sings the novelty song that has made him famous (infamous?) Courtesy of Oral Fixation http://oralfixationshow.com/
Bud Kennedy

40 years ago: The real story (and granny) behind ‘Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer’

By Bud Kennedy

bud@star-telegram.com

Adapted from columns Dec. 17, 2005 and Dec. 21, 2007.

December 22, 2017 11:22 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 06:58 PM

DALLAS

The best-known Christmas song from Texas has it all: elves, eggnog, Santa and a runaway sleigh and reindeer that flattened poor Grandma.

Forty years ago this month, young Dallas folk singer Randy Brooks and his band needed a funny holiday tune to keep the crowd’s attention in a busy steakhouse and lounge off Greenville Avenue.

A hokey Merle Haggard country song got him thinking: “The beloved figure always dies in the last verse,” he said, “so I figured I’d kill her off in the first line.”

For Brooks, the night launched him into novelty-song fame (or infamy).

For the rest of us, it launched 40 years of “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.”

His real-life Kentucky grandmother liked her bourbon, he said.

“She would have laughed at the song harder than anyone,” said Brooks, now 69 and retired from a career training customer service workers at American Airlines in Fort Worth.

Katherine Grall of Louisville died in 1972. The family called her “Dot Dot,” which was short for Dorothy. (Which was not even her name.)

Five years later, in 1977, Brooks remembered her lush brunette wig and eggnog habit when he and his band, Young Country, were coming up with new songs.

The way banjo player Rick Sparks remembers it, Brooks first tested “Grandma” in Italy, of all places, with the band on a USO tour of military bases.

“They wanted one more song, and Randy said, ‘OK, I’ve got one,’ ” said Sparks, now a resident of Virginia City, Nev.

“They didn’t know what to think.”

Brooks already had sung his other novelty songs: “Will You Be Ready at the Plate When Jesus Throws the Ball?” or “The Garbage Dumpster Took My Lover Away.”

That December, he officially premiered “Grandma” when the band played the long-gone Railhead steakhouse-bar near Park Lane.

“When you’re singing in bars,” he said, “novelty songs get people’s attention.”

Young Country singer Cheryl Cleavenger, 67, of Coppell remembers the night.

“Randy said, ‘I have this Christmas song.’ … We thought it was hysterically funny.”

The lounge crowd of about 100 was “a little stunned,” she said.

Sparks said, “They thought he was crazy.”

“We had a good time with it,” Cleavenger said: “We never thought it would amount to any more than that.”

I'm like George Bailey living a charmed life.

Dallas songwriter Randy Brooks, whose silly bar song became the hit ‘Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer.’

Spiked-punchlines run in the family. Brooks’ uncle was comedian Foster Brooks.

But it took an extra splash of luck to make “Grandma” a hit.

In winter 1979, Young Country had been performing in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, where the local newspaper had headlined, “This Band Sings About Killer Reindeer.”

They were going to head home, but their van’s brakes were frozen. Back at their resort hotel, they met the incoming act, California singers Elmo and Patsy Shropshire.

They heard “Grandma” and took it home to cut a record in San Francisco.

“What if the brakes hadn’t gone out on the van?” Brooks asked.

“I’m like George Bailey living a charmed life.”

‘Grandma’ began as a Dallas barroom song.

He banks royalties off the song and a “Grandma” spinoff empire that includes stuffed toys — a bespectacled Grandma shaking her fist at a runaway reindeer — and this year, clothes and Christmas cards.

Gwen Stefani sang it with Chelsea Handler on her NBC Christmas special. It’s turning up in the NBC show “The Good Place,” Brooks said.

He’s back from two trips to Nashville this month and will play New Orleans for New Year’s with his current band, the Bad Monkeys.

“I’m nobody until December,” Brooks said.

He paraphrased artist Andy Warhol.

“You know that line about how everybody gets 15 minutes of fame? I get 15 minutes every December.”

You can say there’s no such thing as Santa.

But as for Randy Brooks, he believes.

Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, @BudKennedy.

John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game 2:04

John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 11:30

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

Jackpot! A look back at the first Texas Lottery drawing 1:03

Jackpot! A look back at the first Texas Lottery drawing

Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again 1:48

Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested 0:31

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Hugs and smiles abound for Jones family at AT&T Stadium 0:29

Hugs and smiles abound for Jones family at AT&T Stadium

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 20 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 20

