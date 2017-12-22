40 years ago: The real story (and granny) behind ‘Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer’

More Videos 9:54 Home Is Where The Heart Is featuring Randy Brooks Pause 2:04 John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game 1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 1:03 Jackpot! A look back at the first Texas Lottery drawing 1:48 Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again 0:31 6 Most Wanted suspects arrested 1:44 Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 0:29 Hugs and smiles abound for Jones family at AT&T Stadium 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 20 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Home Is Where The Heart Is featuring Randy Brooks It began in a Dallas barroom, 40 years ago: The real story (and granny) of 'Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer'. Songwriter Randy Brooks tells the back story about his Kentucky family, and sings the novelty song that has made him famous (infamous?) It began in a Dallas barroom, 40 years ago: The real story (and granny) of 'Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer'. Songwriter Randy Brooks tells the back story about his Kentucky family, and sings the novelty song that has made him famous (infamous?) Courtesy of Oral Fixation http://oralfixationshow.com/

