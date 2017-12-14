Remember seeing downtown Fort Worth aglow in gold for Christmas? Here’s the backstory

For half a century, the downtown Fort Worth skyline shimmered in amber and white Christmas lights like a sky-high stack of jewel boxes.
Now it looks more like a heap of giant glow sticks.
“What have they done?” the late Hubert Foster asked in 2011.
We lost him June 4 of this year. He was 91.
His obituary failed to mention that it was his idea in 1959 to outline downtown Fort Worth with lights.
In 2011, Foster said the new multicolored lighting is “too dim.”
“You can’t see it from airplanes anymore,” he said.
He even used the D-word.
“That green,” he said, laughing — “that looks like Dallas.”
For every young shopper delighted by Sundance Square’s red-and-green or downtown parks’ brightly colored trees, there is a parent or grandparent who remembers when the center of town was solid gold.
For most of 50 years, the skyline was our calling card, pictured on greeting cards and in travel books as the “Famous Holiday Festival of Lights” in the “Christmas City.”
In 1959, when Foster was a young insurance agent, he spoke up and said Fort Worth needed some new downtown holiday decorations.
The old silver garlands were so worn, they dangled in shreds from Main Street stoplights.
Higher up on the street lights, red plastic candy canes weren’t falling apart. But they had loomed over so many holiday seasons, they were fading to sort of a 1950s strawberry-shake pink.
“Everything was just threadbare,” Foster said.
He spoke up at a downtown business meeting.
“Why,” he said, “don’t we all put up yellow lights?”
First, the Fosters outlined his office building, the Executive Plaza, 611 Throckmorton St., and another now-gone office tower.
They chose the amber-gold look they knew from luminaria walks and downtown buildings in San Antonio.
The next year, in 1960, the Downtown Fort Worth Association led the holiday lighting of 24 buildings, each with 25-watt amber light bulbs spaced 4 feet apart.
In 1963, when Air Force One flew over Fort Worth, President John F. Kennedy saw 61 outlined buildings.
“Spectacular,” he said.
The lighting shifted shapes with the skyline until 1995, when one of the worst hailstorms in American history destroyed most of the old amber light bulbs.
Foster remembered walking downtown and the broken amber glass crunching beneath his feet.
“It was sort of a gap-toothed look after that,” he said.
The 2000 tornado took out even more old lights.
Then Sundance Square switched to a modern LED system with 14,000 color combinations.
For football games, the lights glow school colors. For TCU, they’re purple.
In recent years, 20 Sundance buildings were outlined in ever-changing colors. They switch back to white after Christmas.
In Fort Worth, all that glitters is no longer gold.
