A drama teacher’s dream: Restoring this 1930s Fort Worth movie theater

More Videos

New Isis Theater coming back to life 3:06

New Isis Theater coming back to life

Pause
In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani? 1:34

In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani?

Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018 7:16

Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions 2:29

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions

Four-star recruit Jalen Catalon is superhero for Mansfield Legacy 1:33

Four-star recruit Jalen Catalon is superhero for Mansfield Legacy

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews 3:39

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews

Dallas Cowboys visit Cook Children’s Hospital 1:38

Dallas Cowboys visit Cook Children’s Hospital

5-year-old gets check for $15,000 in cooking contest 1:41

5-year-old gets check for $15,000 in cooking contest

  • New Isis Theater coming back to life

    Jeffrey S. Smith has plans for the historical New Isis Theater on North Main in the Stockyards area as a renovated movie theater and live performance venue. He also wants to preserve the history that is still decaying inside.

Jeffrey S. Smith has plans for the historical New Isis Theater on North Main in the Stockyards area as a renovated movie theater and live performance venue. He also wants to preserve the history that is still decaying inside. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com
Jeffrey S. Smith has plans for the historical New Isis Theater on North Main in the Stockyards area as a renovated movie theater and live performance venue. He also wants to preserve the history that is still decaying inside. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com

Bud Kennedy

A drama teacher’s dream: Restoring this 1930s Fort Worth movie theater

By Bud Kennedy

bud@star-telegram.com

December 05, 2017 12:37 PM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 16 MINUTES AGO

FORT WORTH

The great Stockyards movie house of 1930s lore is making a comeback, but slowly.

A new owner hopes to restore the art deco New Isis movie theater. It opened in 1936 but has been closed — dark, dilapidated — for the past 30 years.

First, about that name: The original Isis theater opened on North Main Street in May 1914, the first outside downtown. The 1936 replacement added a new attraction: air conditioning.

A former Saginaw High School drama teacher hopes to reopen it under the name Downtown Cowtown at the Isis as a performing arts auditorium in the middle of new hotels at the gateway to the redeveloping Stockyards.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Everybody says, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if ... ?’ and we want to do this for Fort Worth,” said Jeffrey S. Smith of Fort Worth, buyer of what is currently an open-air ruin but with enough original detail for restoration.

He said he has consulted on other theater projects and hopes to raise money online and privately to build a 500-seat music and theater performance space.

Restoring a historic theater costs between $5 million and $30 million, according to the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The property itself is valued at $438,170 by the Tarrant Appraisal District.

New Isis Theater 005
Theater seats and curtain remnants show deterioration after being exposed to the elements for decades.
Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com

In 1936, the New Isis opened with Fort Worth superstar Ginger Rogers on stage to promote her movie “In Person.” Next came two Clark Gable movies, “Mutiny on the Bounty” and “Call of the Wild.”

For two generations of north-side children, it was the place to be for the Saturday “picture show.”

The late Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Yale Lary used to collect milk-bottle caps to get in free. Western swing music pioneer Roy Lee Brown led a midday radio show onstage.

In the 1950s, north-side or Diamond Hill-area teenagers would ride the city bus to the Stockyards. Some parents would drop their kids at the 25-cent double features and go to shops or more-liquid attractions nearby.

NewIsis1938
On the New Isis’ second anniversary in 1938, Twentieth Century Fox Inc. sent the New Isis a huge greeting card displayed by L.A. Wells, assistant manager, and Reba Long.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram Collection UT Arlington Special Collections

“In those days, people used movie theaters as their baby sitters,” said former patron and worker Wayne Thompson of Fort Worth.

“On a good Saturday or Sunday with a Disney movie we’d have 150 to 200 kids and five adults.”

Donna Spencer of Boyd remembered the big performance stage and the velvet curtain across the screen.

“That theater was beautiful and seemed so huge,” she said.

“One of my fondest memories was walking into that theater and seeing Elvis [Presley] full screen. I love that theater and all the memories.”

Western actor Smiley Burnette and movie “Tarzan” Jock Mahoney made promotional appearances at the “Photoplay House of North Fort Worth.” But as the north side declined from its 1950s business and shopping heyday to a seedy 1970s bar district, the theater suffered.

In 1970, the longtime owners, the Tidball family, sold it to the Griffith family, founders of the local Griff’s Burger Bar restaurants.

“We catered to the children and families on the north side, and to the working men in the Stockyards,” Harold Griffith said in a 2002 interview.

“There were a lot of real characters down there along Exchange Avenue, nice people. Then the characters started drifitng away, and so did the movie business.”

New Isis Theater 007
Jeffrey S. Smith stands beneath the New Isis Theater marquee. The theater was built in 1935 and opened the following year.
Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com

Smith said he wants to rebuild Downtown Cowtown “like in its 1930s heyday” following plans drawn years ago by historical preservation architect Arthur Weinman of Fort Worth.

The lack of parking has slowed restoration attempts at another historic Fort Worth movie house, the Ridglea, but Smith said he has agreements for access to three nearby parking lots.

He’d like to show Western movies during the day and host music or arts performances at night.

Several previous restoration attempts faltered because the buyers “didn’t want to be involved over the long haul,” Smith said.

“People have just looked at it as an investment,” he said.

“We’re very passionate about the project and hope to remain here a long, long time.”

The New Isis has been waiting 30 years.

Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, @BudKennedy.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

New Isis Theater coming back to life 3:06

New Isis Theater coming back to life

Pause
In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani? 1:34

In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani?

Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018 7:16

Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions 2:29

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions

Four-star recruit Jalen Catalon is superhero for Mansfield Legacy 1:33

Four-star recruit Jalen Catalon is superhero for Mansfield Legacy

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews 3:39

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews

Dallas Cowboys visit Cook Children’s Hospital 1:38

Dallas Cowboys visit Cook Children’s Hospital

5-year-old gets check for $15,000 in cooking contest 1:41

5-year-old gets check for $15,000 in cooking contest

  • Scuffle breaks out over immigration laws in Texas State Capitol

    Video from the House's Chief of Staff shows the scuffle that broke out on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives on May 29. Protesters gathered inside the Texas State Capitol in protest of SB4, legislation that could ban sanctuary cities.

Scuffle breaks out over immigration laws in Texas State Capitol

View More Video

About Bud Kennedy

Bud Kennedy

@budkennedy

Bud Kennedy is a homegrown Fort Worth guy who started out covering high school football here when he was 16. He went away to the Fort Worth Press and newspapers in Austin and Dallas, then came home in 1981.

Since 1987, he's written more than 1,000 weekly dining columns and more than 3,000 news and politics columns. If you don't like what he says about politics, read him on barbecue.

Email Bud at bud@star-telegram.com