In Virginia, Marbell Castillo holds her granddaughter, Maia Powell, during a recent checkup. Virginia is among states hoping Congress refunds the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
In Virginia, Marbell Castillo holds her granddaughter, Maia Powell, during a recent checkup. Virginia is among states hoping Congress refunds the Children’s Health Insurance Program. Matt McClain The Washington Post
In Virginia, Marbell Castillo holds her granddaughter, Maia Powell, during a recent checkup. Virginia is among states hoping Congress refunds the Children’s Health Insurance Program. Matt McClain The Washington Post

Bud Kennedy

Nightmare before Christmas: 32,000 local children face losing health insurance

By Bud Kennedy

bud@star-telegram.com

November 28, 2017 08:20 PM

UPDATED November 29, 2017 12:00 AM

FORT WORTH

More than 32,000 of our children are about to get bad news for Christmas.

Along with greeting cards and gifts sent by relatives, they’ll find a letter in the mailbox Dec. 22 saying Texas and the U.S. have canceled their health coverage.

To be exact, 32,891 children in Tarrant County and 1,395 in Parker will lose coverage Feb. 1 if Congress does not act in the next few days to renew money for the $15 billion Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

For 20 years, CHIP has covered basic needs for children in families just above the poverty level.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Texas children already needed more help, and Hurricane Harvey just made it worse.

Children left injured or without homes after the Houston-area flooding were fast-tracked for healthcare and medical coverage. Now they risk losing that coverage.

In an unusual group letter, Texas doctors and hospitals warn that suddenly shifting this many children — 400,000 statewide — to find other coverage under the Affordable Care Act is both complicated and risky.

Many children would probably go without medicines or treatments for a month or more during the changeover in coverage, and some would not qualify for subsidized ACA coverage at all, the hospitals and doctors warned.

“It’s terrible news for any parent to get in December — that in February there won’t be any more health coverage for their kids,” said Anne Dunkelberg of the Austin-based Center for Public Policy Priorities.

“It’s possible a significant number of kids may wind up uninsured,” she said: “For kids with significant long-term healthcare needs, it may be a crisis.”

All this started when Congress didn’t meet a Sept. 30 deadline.

The nightmare scenario is close.

Former Medicare and Medicaid official Andrew Slavitt, at @ASlavitt on Twitter

That dragged through October, but nobody seemed very worried.

Even on Nov. 1, Texas newspapers were running headlines like “Texas kids may not lose health insurance after all, [Gov. Greg] Abbott says.”

With Congress in the middle of a fight over taxes and a potential government shutdown, the CHIP money remains unapproved. It needs to clear the U.S. Senate, meaning help from U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz.

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Nobody wants parents to needlessly worry.

“We don’t want anybody panicking, but we have get the word out that this is coming up,” Dunkelberg said.

But look — if I’m counting on Congress to get anything done, then I’d better worry.

As a Virginia official told The Washington Post, “Everybody is still waiting and thinking Congress is going to act, and they probably will, but you can’t run a healthcare program that way.”

Texas doesn’t have enough money to last until Feb. 1. That means the state has to send out cancellation notices by late December.

Texas doesn’t have enough money to last until Feb. 1.

CHIP also covers prenatal care for a number of pregnant women, including permanent resident immigrants. They’re here legally, yet don’t qualify for low-income coverage under Medicaid.

Texas already has too many mothers dying.

The maternal death rate doubled in recent years. It’s been called the worst in the developed world.

If low-income moms lose coverage for prenatal care, that’ll get worse.

Right now, we’re looking to the U.S. Senate for heroics.

U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, a co-author of CHIP, has praised the funding measure but given mixed signals about how fast the Senate can move.

Ask them to wrap this up for kids by Christmas.

Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, @BudKennedy.

More Videos

How to choose a plan in the Health Insurance Marketplace 1:50

How to choose a plan in the Health Insurance Marketplace

Pause
Where do you put the headstone of 'the most famous assassin in the history of civilization'? 2:53

Where do you put the headstone of 'the most famous assassin in the history of civilization'?

Jubilee Park in Dallas a model for Las Vegas Trail 3:30

Jubilee Park in Dallas a model for Las Vegas Trail

Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal 1:46

Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal

'Texas Strong' corn maze rises after Harvey's winds swept through San Antonio area 0:39

'Texas Strong' corn maze rises after Harvey's winds swept through San Antonio area

A late touchdown and missed field goal was the difference 1:20

A late touchdown and missed field goal was the difference

DFW is home to 18 of the wealthiest Texans. See who made the list 1:50

DFW is home to 18 of the wealthiest Texans. See who made the list

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Patterson defends TCU after Lincoln Riley's comments 2:00

Patterson defends TCU after Lincoln Riley's comments

Four Mansfield ISD teams headed to regional 1:28

Four Mansfield ISD teams headed to regional

  • How to choose a plan in the Health Insurance Marketplace

    All those forms and selections can be confusing, but when it's health insurance at stake, it's important to choose the plan that's best for you and your family. Here's a guide to navigating the process.

How to choose a plan in the Health Insurance Marketplace

All those forms and selections can be confusing, but when it's health insurance at stake, it's important to choose the plan that's best for you and your family. Here's a guide to navigating the process.

HealthCare.gov

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How to choose a plan in the Health Insurance Marketplace 1:50

How to choose a plan in the Health Insurance Marketplace

Pause
Where do you put the headstone of 'the most famous assassin in the history of civilization'? 2:53

Where do you put the headstone of 'the most famous assassin in the history of civilization'?

Jubilee Park in Dallas a model for Las Vegas Trail 3:30

Jubilee Park in Dallas a model for Las Vegas Trail

Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal 1:46

Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal

'Texas Strong' corn maze rises after Harvey's winds swept through San Antonio area 0:39

'Texas Strong' corn maze rises after Harvey's winds swept through San Antonio area

A late touchdown and missed field goal was the difference 1:20

A late touchdown and missed field goal was the difference

DFW is home to 18 of the wealthiest Texans. See who made the list 1:50

DFW is home to 18 of the wealthiest Texans. See who made the list

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Patterson defends TCU after Lincoln Riley's comments 2:00

Patterson defends TCU after Lincoln Riley's comments

Four Mansfield ISD teams headed to regional 1:28

Four Mansfield ISD teams headed to regional

  • Scuffle breaks out over immigration laws in Texas State Capitol

    Video from the House's Chief of Staff shows the scuffle that broke out on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives on May 29. Protesters gathered inside the Texas State Capitol in protest of SB4, legislation that could ban sanctuary cities.

Scuffle breaks out over immigration laws in Texas State Capitol

View More Video

About Bud Kennedy

Bud Kennedy

@budkennedy

Bud Kennedy is a homegrown Fort Worth guy who started out covering high school football here when he was 16. He went away to the Fort Worth Press and newspapers in Austin and Dallas, then came home in 1981.

Since 1987, he's written more than 1,000 weekly dining columns and more than 3,000 news and politics columns. If you don't like what he says about politics, read him on barbecue.

Email Bud at bud@star-telegram.com