A 2008 view of the “Homeless Christmas Tree.”
A 2008 view of the “Homeless Christmas Tree.” Star-Telegram archives
A 2008 view of the “Homeless Christmas Tree.” Star-Telegram archives

Bud Kennedy

This ‘Homeless Christmas Tree’ taught a lesson when it died. But there’s new life

By Bud Kennedy

bud@star-telegram.com

October 26, 2017 6:31 PM

FORT WORTH

The “Homeless Christmas Tree” lives again.

But leave it alone, or else the sapling that has sprouted from the original mimosa on a lonely east Fort Worth hillside will die too.

In part, the first forlorn, landmark tree was just loved to death.

For almost 30 years beginning in 1986, the crooked little tree along Interstate 30 was decorated at Christmas, first by workers at a nearby insurance office and then by volunteers as a symbol for the homeless and forgotten at the holidays.

Sometimes, the ribbons, wrapping and nailed-up ornaments almost covered the tree.

In 2014, it died.

City forestry workers saved seeds, which have sprouted four saplings. Volunteers will transplant a similarly wobbly tree Sunday at the original site on state highway land, said Christian Meyer of Arlington.

His mother, the late Presbyterian Night Shelter resident and worker Carla Christian, was among several people who decorated the tree. Her story is told in a 2008 children’s book, “The Homeless Christmas Tree.”

“She wanted people to see the tree and remember the homeless, the people in shelters,” said Meyer, 49, a musician.

“I hope this is something I can pass off to my kids. We want to grow more seedlings and keep it going.”

City forestry workers have left upkeep at the site to volunteers and state highway workers.

It’s illegal to damage the tree. That’s damaging state property.

“People should be aware that if you wrap something around a tree trunk, it can kill the tree,” city forester Melinda Adams said.

“Lots of people wrap their trees with lights. But people were wrapping this tree all year long. There were so many people abusing this tree.”

It shouldn’t have ever survived so long, but it did.

Author Leslie M. Gordon of “The Homeless Christmas Tree”

Related stories from Star-Telegram

The author of the book, Leslie M. Gordon of Fort Worth, helped arrange to replant the saplings. Another went to a donor to the Presbyterian Night Shelter, she said.

“Now don’t go up there and mess with it,” she said, “because we want it to live.”

The original tree caught attention because it sat alone on a hill, often silhouetted against the setting sun for motorists driving west.

It was Fort Worth’s version of the scrawny tree in the 1965 TV special “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

It was Fort Worth’s version of the scrawny tree in ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas.’

“It’s just a pathetic, ridiculous-looking little thing,” Gordon said.

Despite the abuse, it outlived a typical mimosa.

“It shouldn’t have ever survived so long, but it did,” Gordon said.

“So many people in Fort Worth feel like they have a personal connection to this tree.”

Now give it room to grow.

Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, @BudKennedy.

More Videos

Same Kind of Different as Me 1:27

Same Kind of Different as Me

Pause
TollTag user saves time at a cost 1:14

TollTag user saves time at a cost

Reading with Barbers a cut above for students 1:35

Reading with Barbers a cut above for students

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 33-19 win over the Redskins 0:45

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 33-19 win over the Redskins

What a party! Colleyville Heritage kids celebrate at Whataburger after football win 0:12

What a party! Colleyville Heritage kids celebrate at Whataburger after football win

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Ezekiel Elliott's six game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds 1:00

Ezekiel Elliott's six game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds

Dia de los Muertos is not Halloween, so maybe rethink a sugar skull costume 2:01

Dia de los Muertos is not Halloween, so maybe rethink a sugar skull costume

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

In The Sack opens in Fort Worth 8:03

In The Sack opens in Fort Worth

  • Colonial loses iconic tree in storm

    The iconic pecan tree near the scoreboard at the 18th hole at Colonial Country Club fell in last night's storm.

Colonial loses iconic tree in storm

The iconic pecan tree near the scoreboard at the 18th hole at Colonial Country Club fell in last night's storm.

Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com

More Videos

Same Kind of Different as Me 1:27

Same Kind of Different as Me

Pause
TollTag user saves time at a cost 1:14

TollTag user saves time at a cost

Reading with Barbers a cut above for students 1:35

Reading with Barbers a cut above for students

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 33-19 win over the Redskins 0:45

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 33-19 win over the Redskins

What a party! Colleyville Heritage kids celebrate at Whataburger after football win 0:12

What a party! Colleyville Heritage kids celebrate at Whataburger after football win

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Ezekiel Elliott's six game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds 1:00

Ezekiel Elliott's six game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds

Dia de los Muertos is not Halloween, so maybe rethink a sugar skull costume 2:01

Dia de los Muertos is not Halloween, so maybe rethink a sugar skull costume

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

In The Sack opens in Fort Worth 8:03

In The Sack opens in Fort Worth

  • Giant sequoia famous for 'drive-thru' hole in trunk topples in California storm

    Fans across the nation are mourning the toppling of the Pioneer Cabin tree, a sequoia famous for a "drive-thru" hole carved into its trunk. The largest tree species in the world, sequoias can reach diameters up to 27 feet and have shallow root systems that make them vulnerable to toppling. This tree had a diameter of 22 feet and was about 2,000 years old, said Tony Tealdi, a supervising ranger at California State Parks.

Giant sequoia famous for 'drive-thru' hole in trunk topples in California storm

Fans across the nation are mourning the toppling of the Pioneer Cabin tree, a sequoia famous for a "drive-thru" hole carved into its trunk. The largest tree species in the world, sequoias can reach diameters up to 27 feet and have shallow root systems that make them vulnerable to toppling. This tree had a diameter of 22 feet and was about 2,000 years old, said Tony Tealdi, a supervising ranger at California State Parks.

AP

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Same Kind of Different as Me 1:27

Same Kind of Different as Me

Pause
TollTag user saves time at a cost 1:14

TollTag user saves time at a cost

Reading with Barbers a cut above for students 1:35

Reading with Barbers a cut above for students

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 33-19 win over the Redskins 0:45

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 33-19 win over the Redskins

What a party! Colleyville Heritage kids celebrate at Whataburger after football win 0:12

What a party! Colleyville Heritage kids celebrate at Whataburger after football win

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Ezekiel Elliott's six game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds 1:00

Ezekiel Elliott's six game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds

Dia de los Muertos is not Halloween, so maybe rethink a sugar skull costume 2:01

Dia de los Muertos is not Halloween, so maybe rethink a sugar skull costume

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

In The Sack opens in Fort Worth 8:03

In The Sack opens in Fort Worth

  • Scuffle breaks out over immigration laws in Texas State Capitol

    Video from the House's Chief of Staff shows the scuffle that broke out on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives on May 29. Protesters gathered inside the Texas State Capitol in protest of SB4, legislation that could ban sanctuary cities.

Scuffle breaks out over immigration laws in Texas State Capitol

View More Video

About Bud Kennedy

Bud Kennedy

@budkennedy

Bud Kennedy is a homegrown Fort Worth guy who started out covering high school football here when he was 16. He went away to the Fort Worth Press and newspapers in Austin and Dallas, then came home in 1981.

Since 1987, he's written more than 1,000 weekly dining columns and more than 3,000 news and politics columns. If you don't like what he says about politics, read him on barbecue.

Email Bud at bud@star-telegram.com