More Videos

Actor Jimmy Stewart on Fort Worth: 'I got lucky...and discovered this place.' 16:57

Actor Jimmy Stewart on Fort Worth: "I got lucky...and discovered this place."

Pause
What makes Fort Worth Funky Town? 0:45

What makes Fort Worth Funky Town?

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27

'Farmer Ross' puts the 'agri' in Harvest agrihood in Argyle 2:20

'Farmer Ross' puts the 'agri' in Harvest agrihood in Argyle

Guy slips out of the Collin County Jail while being booked 0:45

Guy slips out of the Collin County Jail while being booked

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Cardinals game? 0:41

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Cardinals game?

Camp Bowie barber hangs up clippers after almost 50 years 3:14

Camp Bowie barber hangs up clippers after almost 50 years

Battle of the Burgers: 2017 0:47

Battle of the Burgers: 2017

Burger Battle catches up with Dutch's, the 2015 winner 2:01

Burger Battle catches up with Dutch's, the 2015 winner

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

  • Camp Bowie barber hangs up clippers after almost 50 years

    Domingo "Mingo" Villegas is retiring and closing shop after owning the Camp Bowie Barber Shop for almost 50 years. Old friends are coming in for one last cut.

Domingo "Mingo" Villegas is retiring and closing shop after owning the Camp Bowie Barber Shop for almost 50 years. Old friends are coming in for one last cut. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com
Domingo "Mingo" Villegas is retiring and closing shop after owning the Camp Bowie Barber Shop for almost 50 years. Old friends are coming in for one last cut. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com

Bud Kennedy

Folks don’t text or watch TV at the ‘friendliest barbershop in town’

By Bud Kennedy

bud@star-telegram.com

September 29, 2017 3:39 PM

FORT WORTH

The “friendliest barbershop in town” closes Saturday.

In 49 years on Camp Bowie Boulevard, barber “Mingo” Villegas cut hair and told stories with bankers, lawyers, Casa Manana performers and once, for a Russian dancer whose name he can’t remember.

But he also remembers when the west side wasn’t so friendly.

“When I started” — 1968 — “the west side was predominantly white people from West Texas,” Villegas, 77, remembered this week, set to retire and close Camp Bowie Barber Shop in a historic shopping center near Byers Avenue.

“Some of them would walk in and look at me and say, ‘Where’s the barber?’, then leave,” he said.

“They weren’t accustomed to seeing Mexican barbers. But that changed. The neighborhood and the customers became very friendly.”

Villegas saw three generations of customers spanning six decades, along with two road construction projects to rebrick 90-year-old Camp Bowie Boulevard.

The grandson of cotton sharecroppers near Brady in Central Texas, Villegas was reading the Star-Telegram one day when he saw an ad for a Fort Worth barber college.

He was 27 when he took over a barbershop that had opened in 1958 next to a Mexican restaurant.

“I think I was the first or second Mexican barber on ‘the Boulevard,’ ” he said.

“It was a shock to some people. But then more younger people started moving from other places. Once you talked to everybody and broke the ice, they could be pretty nice.”

Mayor Betsy Price gave the shop the “friendliest” tag in a City Council proclamation last week. She grew up on nearby Tremont Avenue.

When Villegas’ shop opened, Price had just graduated from Arlington Heights High School.

She praised him for cutting “tens of thousands” of heads of hair, including her brother’s, and also for putting two children through college.

Waiting for a haircut Thursday, Dr. Hugh Lefler said men came for cuts but also for conversation.

“It’s a place where you find out what’s going on in the community,” Lefler said.

“Mingo always tries to tread lightly talking about politics here. He tries not to take one side or the other. He just lets guys talk.”

As Lefler spoke, three middle-aged or older men sat reading automotive or hunting magazines.

Think about that.

Secondary barbershop art for 1A or jump
Customers Kale Cavel and Mike Ward read magazines as they wait for Domingo "Mingo" Villegas, owner of the Camp Bowie Barber Shop, to cut their hair, Friday.
Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com

Yes, everybody was reading a magazine from a bookcase piled high with them.

Nobody was reading a smartphone. Or texting. Or watching TV.

“That’s a big deal to me,” Villegas said.

“A barbershop should be a barbershop. I don’t care to watch television, or for customers to be watching television.”

He wants customers to relax, he said. Plus, it’s tougher to cut someone’s hair if they’re turning to see the TV.

“I cater to magazine readers,” he said proudly.

“My customers come here because they enjoy the quiet time away. They like somewhere they can read.”

Now it’s Villegas’ turn for quiet time.

Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, @BudKennedy. His column appears Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Scuffle breaks out over immigration laws in Texas State Capitol

View More Video

About Bud Kennedy

Bud Kennedy

@budkennedy

Bud Kennedy is a homegrown Fort Worth guy who started out covering high school football here when he was 16. He went away to the Fort Worth Press and newspapers in Austin and Dallas, then came home in 1981.

Since 1987, he's written more than 1,000 weekly dining columns and more than 3,000 news and politics columns. If you don't like what he says about politics, read him on barbecue.

Email Bud at bud@star-telegram.com