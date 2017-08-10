Photographer Kevin Fujii didn’t respond to a shouting, name-calling pickup driver.
Bud Kennedy

‘Pack your bags!’ Ignoring a Texas driver’s ugly road rant before it turned to rage

August 10, 2017

Nobody knows these days how to respond to the screaming guy in the next truck.

Years ago, we’d cuss back and speed on. Now, we wonder whether he’s got a gun, and whether he’ll use it.

Once, professional photographer Kevin Fujii of Fort Worth might have done more than cuss back.

“Years ago, I probably would have chased the guy down and gotten the hell beat out of me,” Fujii, 46, said after a ballcap-wearing pickup truck driver on the West Freeway access road hollered, “Pack your bags, you g--d--- chink!”

Instead, Fujii went home July 25 and told friends on Facebook.

“You can’t predict what someone’s going to do,” said Fujii, the American-born son and grandson of Americans who were imprisoned along with others of Japanese heritage in California camps during World War II.

“It’s better to be quiet and deal with it than speak your mind. You never know whether you’re gonna get words thrown at you or bullets.”

Fujii described the driver as having shaggy dark hair, a dark beard and cap. He roared up from behind and pulled alongside Fujii at the Hulen Street traffic light.

The driver also offered a prediction that “[President Donald] Trump is sending you home after we get rid of all the wetbacks and Muslims!” He then turned right on a red light and sped away.

Fujii recently moved back to Fort Worth after nearly 20 years in Houston and Seattle. (He’s a former Star-Telegram photographer.)

 ‘Chink’ — I haven’t heard that one in forever,” he said.

“When I was here before, it was really common. There was an incident at the rodeo … But it was never the rodeo cowboys. Real cowboys don’t do that. It’s always these fringe-y people.”

Fujii has written before about his family’s internment at Manzanar, where his California-born father, Kazuo, two sisters and their parents were kept under armed guard for three years in one of 10 camps for 120,000 Japanese-Americans.

“When somebody says ‘Go back to your country’ — it feels really stupid to say ‘This IS my country,’ but that’s my reaction,” he said.

“This is where I was born. This is where my father was born.”

In the 20 years Fujii was away, the Asian-American population of Fort Worth has more than doubled to about 40,000. The city has a new Race & Culture Commission advising leaders on ending systemic racism.

If everybody were a little more tolerant it wouldn’t be a big deal.

Fujii

“I think it’s a great idea,” he said.

“But I can just see people saying it’s a waste of taxpayer money. Hey, if everybody were a little more tolerant it wouldn’t be a big deal.”

He managed to tolerate a rant.

“I just want to find that guy, hug him and see if he’s still upset,” Fujii said.

Best let him speed back to his own America.

Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, @BudKennedy. His column appears Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

