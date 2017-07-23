‘Inside Texas Politics’: DNC’s Perez on rebuilding Texas Democratic Party

The first Latino leader of the Democratic Party, Tom Perez, is in studio with host Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram. The chairman of the DNC, who also served as Labor Secretary under President Obama, discussed challenges facing the party and plans it as for Texas, and the future of House leader Nancy Pelosi.
STATEWIDE
Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, issued a threat of sorts last week as the special session began. He told lawmakers he's going to keep a list of those who support conservative legislation and those who don’t. Ross Ramsey, the co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, explained whether any lawmaker seems worried about it, what the legislature’s next steps are likely to be this week, and Texas’ chance of appealing a federal judge’s order to cool off prisons that have no air conditioning.
ROUNDTABLE
Reporters roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Bud and Ross returned to discuss whether the Texas Association of Business’s ad buy beginning on Monday will sway any House Republicans, former Texas Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison’s nomination as the U.S. ambassador to NATO, and whether anything changes for women statewide now that Dallas County has minority women in the top three law enforcement positions.
