He shot at Republicans, but his first abuse victims were women

Legally armed and licensed to carry, the Virginia baseball field sniper breaks all stereotypes of a crazed mass-shooter thug.
Or maybe he doesn’t.
At 66, James “Tom” Hodgkinson left Illinois for D.C. with a “Bernie!” bumper sticker and a vendetta against not only President Donald Trump but also wealthy lawmakers in both parties, mainly Republicans.
But he left behind a more typical history as a violent, abusive alcoholic man who beat a foster daughter and punched one of her friends, a 19-year-old girl, in the face.
“I would characterize [the shooting] as a final, perhaps ultimate, act to gain power and control,” said retired shelter executive Mary Lee Hafley of Fort Worth, for 24 years a leader against family violence.
“Batterers who become less successful in controlling” — say, men as they age — “seek other ways to demonstrate they are ‘still in charge,’ ” Hafley said.
Hodgkinson is described in Illinois news reports as a grouch who punched a grandniece for not mowing the lawn right and who left dinner parties if the meal was not served right away.
He campaigned ardently for independent Sen. Bernie Sanders against Democrat Hillary Clinton and railed on social media against both Clinton and President Donald Trump. But his bumper also had a decal for a volatile right-wing male St. Louis shock-talk radio host.
We’ve gotten more calls about men saying, ‘The world is changing and now you obey me.’
Kathryn Jacob, CEO of the SafeHaven shelter and agency
The FBI agent investigating the shooting said Hodgkinson had an “anger management” problem. Before he attacked the Republican practice for the Congressional Baseball Game, he asked the players’ party.
“We talk a lot about how violent abusers are not just abusive in their own kitchen,” said Kathryn Jacob, Hatley’s successor as director of the Fort Worth-based SafeHaven victims’ shelter and service agency.
One study found that in one of six mass shootings, the shooter had an arrest record involving family violence.
Between 2009 and 2016, 16 percent of mass shootings involved someone with an arrest record for family violence.
“So I wasn’t really surprised at the news,” Jacob said.
Hodgkinson was not just a gruff old man.
“We ask victims, ‘Has this person ever threatened you?’ and “Has this person ever choked you?’ or shown jealousy — that would be a measure of risk,” she said.
That was Hodgkinson.
Victims calling SafeHaven often say the batterer was “just drunk” or claimed “the Bible said it was OK,” she said.
“But since the election, we’ve gotten more calls about men saying, ‘The world is changing and now you obey me.’ It’s interesting how desperation plays out in the living room.”
Their victims are not only women.
