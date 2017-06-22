Another death on remote Mosier Valley Road, and a new cross for Our Garden of Angels

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:11 How many swings does it take for Mark Cuban to bring down a locker room? Pause 1:58 Mark Cuban demolishes the Mavs locker room 0:59 Qatar Airways flight from Doha lands at DFW 1:13 Rangers manager Jeff Banister on Carlos Gomez's big day 3:16 Robinson Chirinos on Martin Perez and his three extra-base hits 1:57 Bedford police statement on finding Kaytlynn Cargill's body 1:37 Carlos Gomez on his big day and that rooster crow walk-up 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, June 21 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, June 22 1:48 Fort Worth's Sundance Square as explained by comedy group Four Day Weekend Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Our Garden of Angels was founded by the grandmother of Amy Robinson, 19, of Arlington, a mentally challenged woman who was killed by two men she had worked with at a nearby grocery store. Founded in 2000, the site near the Fort Worth-Euless border now has 127 crosses memorializing murder victims. Brandon Wade Special

