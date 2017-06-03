Texas House floor fracas: Was Rinaldi’s ICE call about immigration, or discrimination?

A week after the Great Austin Rumble brought the Texas Legislature to a merciful close, both sides are turning a lawmaker’s cellphone stunt and ensuing shoving match into 2018 political fodder.
To Texas Republicans’ intransigent Freedom Caucus, state Rep. Matt Rinaldi is the red-blooded hero of border hawks everywhere, the courageous tipster who phoned federal immigration officials when he saw some protesters wearing “Texas Immigrants are Here to Stay” T-shirts.
To Texas Democrats, Rinaldi’s House floor dramatics delivered a gift-wrapped “Pete Wilson moment,” a chance to swing Latino voters and Texas to Democrats the way California swung after then-Gov. Wilson signed a 1994 California show-us-your-papers law.
Doing talk shows, the Farmers Branch Republican told Fox Business it’s “our duty to enforce immigration laws.”
(That’s the exact opposite of what federal courts say. Under the Constitution, the federal government has sole power over what technically is a civil statutory violation, not a crime.)
Rinaldi told KSKY/660 AM he saw the “Here to Stay” shirts and called “appropriate law enforcement authorities,” then told some Democrats and “I was pushed about 4 feet.”
No charges were filed. One of those Democrats was state Rep. Ramon Romero, D-Fort Worth.
After a speech to Latino leaders Saturday in Dallas, Romero showed a yet-unpublished cellphone video of Rinaldi moments earlier, leaving his desk to show other Freedom Caucus lawmakers his cellphone and boast about calling ICE. One lawmaker posted video on Facebook Live.
“Rinaldi was the aggressor, the instigator — he was the one trying to start something,” Romero said after getting an ovation at the Chorizo & Menudo Breakfast.
The protesters opposed a new “sanctuary city” law allowing police to ask immigration status.
“He waved his arm and said, ‘They’re a bunch of illegals,’ ” Romero said.
“It isn’t even law yet and he’s already discriminating.”
Rinaldi has revised his story. Originally, he wrote on Facebook that he saw a sign, “I am illegal and here to stay.” No such sign is visible in dozens of videos; he told KSKY host Mark Davis he saw it “walking in.” Videos do show shirts and also protesters chanting simply, “Here to stay.”
(Rinaldi also acknowledged telling a Democrat in the fracas he was “armed and will defend myself,” claiming the Democrat said, “I will get you.”)
Texas A&M Law School professor Lynne Rambo said calling ICE over someone who confessed being here illegally isn’t discrimination, but if Rinaldi reacted to Latino protesters in general “that can be seen as discriminatory intent.”
Rinaldi’s 2016 opponent, Carrollton Democrat Dorotha Ocker, said she’ll challenge him again. She lost by 1,048 votes.
But Hillary Clinton was at the top of that Democratic ticket, not 2018 senatorial hopeful Beto O’Rourke.
Rice University professor Mark P. Jones labeled the ICE call a double-edged sword.
“Publicizing the call could help Democrats boost Latino turnout,” he wrote by email, but “that same publicity could also help Republicans boost Anglo turnout.”
University of Houston professor Brandon Rottinghaus wrote that Rinaldi is now a “folk hero” for the Freedom Caucus.
“Elections need villains and heroes to appeal to voters,” he wrote.
Not to mention victims.
Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, @BudKennedy. His column appears Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
