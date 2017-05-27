Texas House given a choice: dogs or babies

Prepare for departure of the Texas Legislature, and that means more than buckling your seat belt.
All your scruples and morals must remain locked in the upright position. In these last two days, any Republican who wanders from party dogma will be pressured to vote the party’s way, or risk losing his or her seat.
Yes, the Republican Party of Texas has an actual party platform, and it should come as no surprise when Republicans vote to heed it.
If the party’s position has slipped your mind after five months of bills regulating wiener dog races or hog hunts from hot-air balloons, here’s what Texas Republicans say they believe in:
▪ “Homosexuality is a chosen behavior that is contrary to the fundamental unchanging truth that has been ordained by God.”
▪ Texans have a “God-given right to carry”; any federal law restricting guns “shall be considered null and void and of no effect in Texas.”
▪ “Expedite hearings on deporting nonviolent illegal immigrants.”
▪ Bathrooms are only for a “biologically determined sex.”
▪ And outlawing abortion. Then “ignore and refuse to enforce any and all federal statutes, regulations, executive orders, and court rulings.”
Don’t agree? You’re a squish. Or a RINO (Republican In Name Only).
State Rep. Tony Tinderholt, a retired U.S. Army major from Arlington, is called plenty of names. But never a squish.
When lawmakers tried to crack down on cruelty to animals after several dog-burnings and beatings, Tinderholt brought the debate back to Republican Party politics.
Tinderholt successfully amended the bill to reduce the penalty for repeated animal cruelty instead of increasing it, because … babies.
The penalty for animal abuse would have been stronger than for taking the life of an innocent human being.
John Seago of Texas Right to Life
Saying the bill placed “a higher value to a pet over the life of a human being,” Tinderholt argued against punishing cruelty to animals more harshly than an unlawful abortion.
Since we don’t compare crimes that way, you’d think lawmakers would dismiss it as a cheap stunt.
Think again. Tinderholt’s amendment passed, 83-60, and repeat dog-abusers faced lighter punishment until lawmakers reworked a different bill.
See, all this really wasn’t about saving either dogs or babies.
The Texas Legislature session ends Monday. Senate Bill 8 and Senate Bill 1232 both await Gov. Greg Abbott’s signature.
It was about Republicans fearing an opponent’s ads saying, “The incumbent values dogs more than babies!”
John Seago of Houston-based Texas Right to Life said his activist group wouldn’t have used that line, but he sees the point.
“We’d just had this debate about dismemberment abortion, and then we went right into a debate about how we treat animals,” he said.
“The penalty for animal abuse would have been stronger than for taking the life of an innocent human being by removing its limbs. I think some of the pro-life [representatives] were concerned.”
Senate Bill 8 outlawing “dismemberment” abortions (involving the use of instruments) needs only Gov. Greg Abbott’s signature to become law.
“Our laws should be consistent,” Seago said.
So are the games.
Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, @BudKennedy. His column appears Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
