Naming a highway for a killer? Only in the Texas Legislature

A quarter-century after her trooper husband was shot to death on a Texas roadside, widow Linda Sue Davidson thought Texas finally remembered him.
Then she learned that a Texas House lawmaker nearly named a highway after the killer.
In a giant foul-up even by the Texas Legislature’s feeble standards, a Houston-area lawmaker filed not one but two bills that would have renamed part of U.S. 59 the Ronald Ray Howard Memorial Highway.
Howard, an eighth-grade dropout and cocaine user, was 19 in 1992 when he shot trooper Bill Davidson of Edna in what became known as the “gangsta rap killing.”
State Rep. Phil Stephenson (R-Wharton) told The Dallas Morning News “typo mistakes” were made on the bills out of “stupidity.” The News first reported the errors Thursday.
Linda Sue Davidson of Victoria said she was not told about the botched bills when she testified to a House committee Wednesday for a new bill correctly designating the State Trooper Bill Davidson Memorial Highway.
“Why the h—?” she said, stopping in mid-word.
“I appreciate that it’s being taken care of. I’m a little taken aback that I wasn’t aware how it was handled.”
For Stephenson, an accountant and five-year House lawmaker, it was his third try.
On March 10, he filed House Bill 4169, which would have named a stretch of U.S. 59 in Wharton County the Ronald Ray Howard Memorial Highway. Later the same day, he substituted House Bill 4175, corrected to Jackson County but still with the wrong name.
The News reported how Stephenson had to go to the House mic March 14 and ask for a four-fifths vote to belatedly file a third, corrected bill, House Bill 4269. Stephenson only explained then that the bill had to be “retuned, refined.”
The bill was passed by the House Transportation Committee Wednesday and awaits a vote in the busy final weeks.
Davidson’s killing gained national attention as lawyers and politicians debated whether the late Tupac Shakur’s “Soulja’s Story” tape in Howard’s sound system shared any blame. Howard pleaded that “the music affected me.”
He was executed in 2005.
State troopers killed in the line of duty are remembered with highways or markers, but Davidson’s “got forgotten, I guess,” Linda Sue Davidson said. A local DPS trooper helped her contact Stephenson.
A 2-mile stretch of U.S. 59 north of Victoria would be renamed the State Trooper Bill Davidson Memorial Highway.
In Austin, she told the committee about her husband and how much he loved his tiny town of Edna, near Victoria.
“He loved children,” she said.
“He ran the Little League. He officiated high school football. He was on city council. He served in Vietnam. We had 22 wonderful years together.”
She’s not upset.
But she said she’d ask Stephenson why he didn’t tell her.
“As long as they got it straightened out,” she said, “I’m a happy camper.”
Never count on the Texas Legislature to get anything straightened out.
