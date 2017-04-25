Why the Texas House’s ‘sanctuary city’ bill is also about sanctuary for Republicans

We are down to the gamesmanship phase of the Texas Legislature, when looks matter most.
Fort Worth Republican state Rep. Charlie Geren is carrying a bill cracking down on “sanctuary cities” in a Wednesday debate.
His job is to make it look tough.
Fort Worth Democratic state Rep. Ramon Romero is against the bill, which allows police to ask anyone arrested (not simply detained) their federal civil immigration status.
His job is to make it look too tough.
Both gain votes in their home district — Geren in Republican west Fort Worth and northwest Tarrant County, Romero in Democratic central Fort Worth — with a hard-fought debate.
If the Texas House sends a hotly contested bill to Gov. Greg Abbott, then that makes Abbott, Geren, the House and Speaker Joe Straus of San Antonio look better to Republican primary voters. So far, most of this year’s partisan political bombast has been on the Texas Senate side.
So when Romero ate his last bite of meatloaf Monday and announced that he would join Rep. Victoria Neave (D-Dallas) in fasting and prayer until the debate, Geren responded with a joke that tossed his Republican voters some political red meat.
“I’m not doing that. I didn’t get to be a fat white boy by not eating,” said Geren, a barbecue restaurant owner and former deputy U.S. marshal.
Romero’s response: “I’m troubled that he doesn’t care about the people this will hurt, especially the pain it will cause on children of parents deported.”
Republicans are convinced that they need this vote for re-election. … So this legislation is a toy game.
State Rep. Ramon Romero (D-Fort Worth)
The House bill is already less punitive than the Senate version, which would have bossed police and sheriffs about how to enforce immigration law and also allowed asking anyone’s status when stopped.
But the distinction between being stopped and arrested can be narrow. Anyone can be jailed over any criminal or traffic violation except two: speeding, or driving with an open alcohol container.
Police groups don’t want to run many checks. Legally, immigration status is a federal civil regulatory matter.
But police can always jail a driver over a lane change or bad taillight just to check his or her immigration status.
For now, the bill also includes college campus police (but not public hospital or school district police, under federal rules).
6 years the Texas Legislature has been debating earlier “sanctuary city” bills. None passed.
Geren “can joke about being fat because this law will not affect him,” Romero wrote in a message.
Or maybe it will.
“He’s doing this for the party,” Romero wrote.
“Republicans are convinced that they need this vote for re-election. … So this legislation is a toy game for those who are fattened up and comfortable.”
Texas Christian University political science professor Jim Riddlesperger agreed about the politics at play.
“Joe Straus runs the House a different way than the Senate,” Riddlesperger said.
“He’s trying to come up with a solution that’s tough but not too punitive, and that’s a tough act to perform in Texas.”
Geren’s summary is plain: “If you aren’t arrested, there’s no problem. It’s that simple.”
The bill trusts Texas law officers with power, and the good sense when to use it.
Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, bud@star-telegram.com, @BudKennedy. His column appears Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
