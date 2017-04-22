Democrats, Republicans try to make local elections ‘D’s-vs.-R’s’; it’s not that easy

For the first time, both Democrats and Republicans are trying to put party labels on the nonpartisan May elections.
Neither got it right.
On the weekend before voting begins Monday for city, school and local offices, Tarrant County Republicans emailed a list claiming to show candidates’ party affiliations.
Don’t believe it. Or the Democrats’ list.
River Oaks City Council candidate Dan Chisholm said he’s ticked. He used a stronger word.
“I’ve been a Republican candidate and now they can’t even list me right!” he said. “They couldn’t even spell my name!”
Chisholm, a 2012 candidate for constable, was mistakenly listed as unaffiliated with “no party history” against three steady Republicans.
“People are going to see that,” Chisholm said, “and think, heck, if he doesn’t even vote, what kind of councilman would he be?”
The party corrected Chisholm’s record and two more Saturday in a second email. But his name was still misspelled.
“How many people will see that one?” Chisholm asked.
New county party Chairman Tim O’Hare of Southlake moved here from Farmers Branch.
For something like this to come out the day before early voting — that’s so transparent.
Fort Worth City Council challenger Michael Matos, listed as “no party history”
When he was elected last year, he called for electing more Republicans to local offices.
“As soon as mistakes were brought to our attention, we’ve checked them out and corrected them,” O’Hare said Saturday.
“We are concerned about too many liberals — too many tax-and-spenders getting seats on our school boards and city councils. This is one way we can address that.”
Fort Worth City Council challenger Michael Matos said he was mistakenly listed with “no history” against incumbent and 10-time GOP primary voter Dennis Shingleton.
Matos said he’s voted in primaries, but this election should be nonpartisan.
Voting begins Monday at 51 locations across Tarrant County for city, school, college board and water district elections. Voters waiting until May 6 must vote at their local precinct.
“For something like this to come out the day before early voting — that’s so transparent,” he said.
The Democratic Party sent a list March 29. It’s less reliable.
That list only identifies candidates who requested a party designation, school trustee Ashley Paz said. She and challenger Pilar Candia are both Democratic primary voters, but only Candia’s name was highlighted.
Paz wrote Saturday on Facebook: “At what point did it become acceptable to call someone a ‘Republican’ or a ‘Democrat’ as an attack on their character? This is why party politics have gotten out of control, and this is why we appear to be drifting farther in each direction.
“If you only see a person through the lens of their voting history, then I feel sorry for you because you are missing out on some great people.”
We need leaders for our cities and schools. Not for a party.
