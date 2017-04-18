Bud Kennedy

April 18, 2017 7:30 PM

Texas talks new bathroom bill, and now Fort Worth is listening

By Bud Kennedy

bud@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

Instead of a bathroom bill, the Texas House now is giving us Bathroom Light.

And as of this week, Fort Worth now has even more money at risk if the Texas Legislature doesn’t calm the Great Political Bathroom Panic.

A Carrollton Republican’s bill set to go before a House committee Wednesday would leave city nondiscrimination laws in place everywhere except bathrooms, showers and lockerrooms, protecting LGBT equal-rights laws but punting to state law the politically volatile question of how transgender Texans decide bathrooms.

In most of Texas outside the 12 cities with LGBT equal-rights laws, nothing would change if House Bill 2899 were passed. Unlike Brenham Republican Sen. Lois Kolkhorst’s more punitive Senate Bill 6, it doesn’t fine governments up to $10,500 for not policing gender closely.

Until Houston politics got all wadded up over bathroom rights three years ago, breaches of peace were handled perfectly well under Texas’ disorderly conduct law, which prohibits entering or even peeking into a bathroom or lockerroom for a “lewd or unlawful purpose.”

But when that City Council passed a stiff antidiscrimination law protecting 15 classes including gender identity, evangelical pastors pushed back against what they called a “radical transgender agenda.”

The LGBT-bashing scared up enough votes to overturn the ordinance. It became a new political flashpoint for Texas evangelical conservatives.

But that in turn drew the attention of pro and college sports executives, concerned that corporate sponsors and patrons might face discrimination or gay-bashing in Texas.

It's likely that we'll be supportive of that bill. It doesn't cross the line with us.

The Dallas Cowboys’ Austin-based lobbyist, Bill Miller, on House Bill 2899

North Richland Hills Sen. Kelly Hancock defended the Senate bill on Twitter, writing Texas’ economy should be “virtue/value-based.” But North Carolina tempered its version in order to keep NCAA major college championship events.

As of Tuesday, we care more what the NCAA thinks.

In 2022, the “March Madness” basketball playoffs will start with games at Fort Worth’s $450 million new Dickies Arena on Montgomery Street. The NCAA women’s gymnastics championships are booked for four years beginning in 2019.

The basketball games alone will bring in about $3.5 million.

House Bill 2899 is scheduled for a 10:30 a.m. State Affairs Committee hearing Wednesday.

Arlington and AT&T Stadium have even more to lose if an overly hostile LGBT-bashing enforcement bill were passed.

The Dallas Cowboys’ Austin-based lobbyist, Bill Miller, told The Dallas Morning News the new House bill “doesn’t cross the line.” He described it as “no harm, no foul.”

Not surprisingly, Gov. Greg Abbott hinted he prefers the House bill as “thoughtful.”

The Texas Legislature calls this a consolation prize.

Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, bud@star-telegram.com, @BudKennedy. His column appears Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

A father and daughter tour Valor Farm in Pilot Point, TX

A father and daughter tour Valor Farm in Pilot Point, TX 2:02

A father and daughter tour Valor Farm in Pilot Point, TX
Dickies Arena is name of new venue at Will Rogers Complex 2:26

Dickies Arena is name of new venue at Will Rogers Complex
Arlington police seeking identity of tire slashing suspects 0:58

Arlington police seeking identity of tire slashing suspects

View More Video

About Bud Kennedy

Bud Kennedy

@budkennedy

Bud Kennedy is a homegrown Fort Worth guy who started out covering high school football here when he was 16. He went away to the Fort Worth Press and newspapers in Austin and Dallas, then came home in 1981.

Since 1987, he's written more than 1,000 weekly dining columns and more than 3,000 news and politics columns. If you don't like what he says about politics, read him on barbecue.

Email Bud at bud@star-telegram.com

Editor's Choice Videos