Cartwright farewell a day of stories told, and untold

Outlined against a gray March sky, the Four Horsemen rode again Saturday.
“You know them,” Fort Worth novelist Dan Jenkins joked last week — “pestilence, death, famine and Cartwright.”
In 1965, when sportswriter Gary Cartwright began a Cowboys football game story with a satirical “Four Horsemen” line, it was November and the fourth horseman of the apocalypse was “Meredith,” after troubled quarterback Don Meredith threw an interception at the 1-yard line in a defeat.
“It was one of the greatest leads ever written,” Jenkins said. But it was far from the only line quoted or story told Saturday when friends and “Texas Monthly” staffers buried Cartwright in the Texas State Cemetery at 82.
“He had a natural talent, and you couldn’t rein him in,” Jenkins, 88, said. They first worked together in 1958 as sportswriters at the old Fort Worth Press, maybe Texas’ most storied defunct newspaper.
By 2010, when Cartwright retired, he was called “the best magazine writer who ever lived,” spinning yarns about everyone from the Cowboys to Jack Ruby to oft-tried Fort Worth millionaire T. Cullen Davis.
He outlived them all except [Larry] McMurtry, and to be honest, many folks are very surprised he did.Founding ‘Texas Monthly’ editor Bill Broyles
Founding editor Bill Broyles named Cartwright alongside novelists Billy Lee Brammer, Larry L. King, Larry McMurtry and Fort Worth’s John Graves and Bud Shrake as the greatest of that generation of Texas writers.
“He outlived them all except McMurtry,” Broyles said, “and to be honest, many folks are very surprised he did.”
Most of the stories told involved substance-infused hijinks, such as Cartwright’s “Mad Dogs” pranks with Shrake or the impromptu appearances of Cartwright, Shrake and singer Jerry Jeff Walker in tights and capes as the acrobatic Flying Punzars.
Gary Cartwright grew up in Arlington, attended Arlington State College and graduated from Texas Christian University. He wrote for the Star-Telegram in 1956-67,
“He was a better writer than anyone who was as good a reporter, and he was a better reporter than anyone who was as good a writer,” Broyles said.
A soft rain fell on the cemetery and distant thunder rolled as former co-conspirator Walker sang “Dare of an Angel.”
“Why did we take the rough road?” the song began. “ … Why did we climb the tough hill?”
The song ends, “To dance with the ghost of the poets, where old songs never rest.”
Cartwright is at rest. But his stories live on.
