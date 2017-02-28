Trump backer’s slurs, foul talk: Is this the ‘Spirit of America’?

A Republican precinct chairman who has used slurs such as “fags” and “homos” on social media is a co-host of a “Spirit of America” rally Saturday to support President Donald J. Trump.
Mark Shackelford, 48, of Hood County is soliciting donations on GoFundMe.com to finance the noon rally Saturday in Liberty Park. It’s part of a national series of events by a Tea Party-like pro-Trump group, Main Street Patriots.
In a 2013 comment still posted Tuesday on Facebook, Shackelford wrote that Boy Scouts parents “have a right to private organizations that are not infiltrated by homos.”
In another post, quoted by the Hood County News during Shackelford’s failed November campaign for the Granbury school board, he wrote that as a former commercial airline pilot, if he had “a flight full of fags … I would fly them. I just might make the flight a little rough.”
Shackelford, an aircraft broker, was a 2016 Republican state convention delegate.
By phone Tuesday, he compared himself to Trump.
“That’s like Trump’s ‘grab p----,’ ” he said, using a vulgarity for women’s genitalia.
“I’ve used every word in the book. There’s no doubt.”
He said he considers being lesbian or gay a choice and also worked in a slur against transgender men and women: “If a person can decide that they’re a man or a woman in their head after they came out of their mother, then they can change their sexual orientation.”
He said he still opposes gay Scouts or Scout leaders. (That group changed its policy.)
The “flight full of fags” comment is “airline pilot” humor, he said.
“The only thing I’d say differently today is, if they were gay liberals I’d make it a rough flight. If they were conservative, I’d give them a smooth flight.”
This guy drew 7,444 votes in Hood County.
He also said the “Spirit of America” includes “opposing the homosexual lifestyle.”
But he said all Trump supporters are welcome to the rally, which features WBAP/820 AM talk host Chris Salcedo, Texas Christian University student activist Harry Vincent of Fort Worth and former California deputy James Pope of Prosper.
The rallies, meant to counter Democratic protests, began last weekend in several cities. Shackelford and co-hosts need $5,000 to cover costs, he said.
He said the new group is meant to show “that we are the majority and we are silent no more.” The Tea Party has “lost its way,” he said.
Main Street Patriots co-founder Debbie Dooley of Atlanta said she would review Shackelford’s comments.
“That is not something we condone in any way, shape, form or fashion,” she said.
Too late now.
