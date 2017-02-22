2010: Peerless writer Cartwright made career off ‘aberrations”

To understand Texas magazine writer and editor Gary Cartwright, you have to understand that back about 1950, his schoolteachers in Arlington kept dragging him out of Albert's pool hall.
Sixty years later, he was dragged out of Texas Monthly last week, retiring after a 40-year career writing stories about strippers, preachers, drug dealers, and everyone else in Texas life and lowlife.
He wrote about a Dallas nightclub owner named Jack Ruby, and about a nude dancer named Candy Barr and, in perhaps his most remembered work, about the murder trials of millionaire T. Cullen Davis.
“I always liked to write about these people who were aberrations of society — people who were infamous, or different,” Cartwright said Thursday in a serious moment during a tribute at Texas State University.
“I guess I spoke their language.”
Cartwright, now 76, came of age in the 1950s Fort Worth and Arlington days of open casino gambling, seedy bars and at least one downtown Fort Worth house of ill repute — where a prankish young Cartwright led the Arlington High School choir into the lobby to sing God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen .
He went to college in Arlington and Fort Worth, and to the U.S. Army.
“Some people got sent to Italy or Germany,” he said.
“They sent me to Mineral Wells.”
In 1956, as a Texas Christian University senior, he came to work as a Star-Telegram night police reporter. He soon moved to the old Fort Worth Press sports staff with future novelists Dan Jenkins and Bud Shrake.
By 1973, when he wrote a Dallas Cowboys story for the cover of Texas Monthly's inaugural issue, he had already written the first of seven books. He finished there with 183 career bylines, billed as “The Best Magazine Writer Who Ever Lived.”
Fort Worth readers especially know his 1979 work “Blood Will Tell,” the book about the Cullen Davis case that became the Heather Locklear TV movie “Texas Justice.”
Cullen Davis was very, very good to me.Gary Cartwright, author of the Davis case book ‘Blood Will Tell.’
“I was looking for something to write,” he remembered. “One of the editors said, ‘You worked at the Fort Worth Press. Do you know who Cullen Davis is?’ ”
The editor tossed down a paper with the headlines about Davis’ arrest in the killings of a stepdaughter and his wife's boyfriend. Davis, now a Colleyville resident, was acquitted in the girl's killing but paid a civil settlement in the man's death.
Cartwright followed a series of trials, writing Texas Monthly pieces and the most readable of four Davis books. “Cullen Davis was very, very good to me,” Cartwright said, grinning.
Along with fellow Fort Worth writer Bud Shrake, Cartwright was part of a group of Austin writers and musicians nicknamed the ‘Mad Dogs.’
He's still at work. His next piece for Sports Illustrated will lament the losing seasons of the Cowboys and Texas Longhorns.
He credited his career to Shrake, his late best friend and for years a co-worker and a co-conspirator. “If he wrote a book, I wanted to write a book,” Cartwright said.
“I never would have been a writer except for Bud. He convinced me I had the talent.”
Then Cartwright went out and got the stories.
