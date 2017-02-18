Avila departure latest shakeup in volatile city, school elections

If you didn’t like the way the last Texas election turned out, the next one is along soon.
City and school elections are April 24-May 6, and the turbulence of national politics has stirred a record crowd of challengers in local races.
Every Fort Worth or Arlington city or school board incumbent on the ballot faces opposition except one. (Welcome back, Fort Worth school board President Cinto Ramos.)
A newcomer will represent much of south Fort Worth after school trustee Matthew Avila said Saturday he is withdrawing.
Avila said he will support financial executive Jason Brown for the District 8 seat representing Paschal High School and Rosemont Middle School.
Brown will face accountant Anael Luebanos. They are two of the whopping 50 candidates for city council or school board in Fort Worth or Arlington.
Right away, they can claim they’re creating jobs.
Every one will need a campaign consultant. And signs.
“It’s going to be interesting,” said Pilar Candia, an aide to retiring Fort Worth City Council member Sal Espino.
Four candidates are running for Espino’s seat: Carlos E. Flores, Tony Perez, past candidate Steve Thornton and Jennifer Treviño.
Candia herself is challenging school board Vice President Ashley Paz in a central district that includes the Near Southside and Oakhurst.
Voting will begin April 24 in city, school, junior college and water improvement district elections.
Candia said she is running “as a parent and mentor who is concerned about our under-performing schools.”
Paz described Candia as a “formidable” opponent who’s “been around politics.”
This is no drowsy election.
“It’ll be a real campaign and we’re both working with professionals,” Paz said: “It’ll be hard work. I look forward to it.”
Paz thanked Avila for keeping trustees “focused on education instead of on politics and minutiae.” His knowledge of construction helped the district carry out a $490 million bond election, she said.
More than 50 candidates are on the ballot in Fort Worth and Arlington alone.
Avila said only that he had planned to withdraw if Brown decided to run. Brown and Luebanos both filed Friday.
Brown is “an incredible candidate, very civic-minded and mission-focused, who’s worked countless hours as a volunteer,” Avila said.
Avila has offered to stay on a capital planning committee, he said.
Avila’s comments about the election could apply to many local campaigns.
“The bottom line is stable governance,” he said, referring not only to the school board but also Superintendent Kent Scribner.
“What’s key is having a group of folks on board to continue that stability.”
Nothing about politics right now feels stable.
Following is a list of the candidates who filed to run in contested races for seats in Tarrant County. An “i” denotes and incumbent.
Early voting begins April 24 and ends May 2.
City of Arlington
Mayor
Jeff Williams (i) and Chris “Dobi” Dobson
District 3
Marvin Sutton, Roxanne Thalman, Blerim Elmazi and Pablo R. Frias
District 4
Kathryn Wilemon (i) and Teresa Rushing
District 5
Lana Wolff (i), Matthew Powers and Dakota Loupe
At-large District 8
Michael Glaspie (i)
Arlington school district
Place 6
Bowie Hogg (i), Hunter Crow and Natalie Hereford
Place 7
Kecia Mays (i) and Benita Shepherd
City of Bedford
Place 4
Michael Boyter (i) and Charles Wayne Tyson
City of Burleson
Place 3
Ryan Richardson (i) and Jerry Duncan
Place 4
Andy Pickens (i), Shane O’Rourke and Shelley Grant
City of Euless
Mayor
Linda Martin (i) and Tupou Helu Uhatafe
Place 2
Jeremy Tompkins (i), Vera Layton, Salman Bhojani
City of Fort Worth
Mayor
Betsy Price (i) and Christopher Nettles
District 2
Carlos Flores, Steve Thornton, Jennifer Trevino and Tony Perez
District 3
W.B. “Zim” Zimmerman (i) and Brian Byrd
District 4
Cary Moon (i) and Max Striker
District 5
Gyna Bivens (i) and Bob Willoughby, write-in
District 6
Jungus Jordan (i), Roderick Smith, Nicholas St. John and Paul Hicks
District 7
Dennis Shingleton (i) and Michael Matos
District 8
Kelly Allen Gray (i) and Kevin “KL” Johnson. Johnnie Sanders, write-in
District 9
Ann Zadeh (i) and John Fitzgerald
Fort Worth school district
District 4
T.A Sims (i) and Johnny Cook-Muhammad
District 7
Norman Robbins (i) and Michael Ryan
District 9
Ashley Paz (i) and Pilar Candia
City of Keller
Mayor
Pat McGrail and Rick Barnes
City of Kennedale
Place 1
Charles Overstreet (i) and Rockie Gilley
Place 3
Mike Walker (i) and Sandra Lee
Place 5
Frank Fernandez (i), Jan Joplin and Perry Clementi
City of Mansfield
Place 6
Mike Leyman, Skyler Leon, Wayne “Trey” McCreary III and Terry Moore
Place 7
Larry Broseh (i), Emery Betts and Esthela Hernandez
Mansfield school district
Place 6
Jessica Camacho, Kenneth J. Chalk, Breton Hawkins, William Carl Lindstrom, Scott Marburger, Houston Mitchell, Joshua Spare, Darrell Sneed, Troy Washington and Samer Yacoub
Place 7
Courtney Lackey Wilson (i) and Kevin Robedee
City of Roanoke
Ward 1
Holly Gray-McPherson (i) and Chad Jacobson
Ward 3
Steve Heath (i) and Christopher Ruten
Tarrant County College Board of Trustees
District 3
Sean Hayward and Diane Patrick (i)
Tarrant Regional Water District Board of Directors
Mary Kelleher (i)
Jack Stevens (i)
Andra Beatty
James Hill
Leah King
Three seats, t-hree highest vote totals win.
