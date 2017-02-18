Bud Kennedy

February 18, 2017 4:57 PM

Avila departure latest shakeup in volatile city, school elections

If you didn’t like the way the last Texas election turned out, the next one is along soon.

City and school elections are April 24-May 6, and the turbulence of national politics has stirred a record crowd of challengers in local races.

Every Fort Worth or Arlington city or school board incumbent on the ballot faces opposition except one. (Welcome back, Fort Worth school board President Cinto Ramos.)

A newcomer will represent much of south Fort Worth after school trustee Matthew Avila said Saturday he is withdrawing.

Avila said he will support financial executive Jason Brown for the District 8 seat representing Paschal High School and Rosemont Middle School.

Brown will face accountant Anael Luebanos. They are two of the whopping 50 candidates for city council or school board in Fort Worth or Arlington.

Right away, they can claim they’re creating jobs.

Every one will need a campaign consultant. And signs.

“It’s going to be interesting,” said Pilar Candia, an aide to retiring Fort Worth City Council member Sal Espino.

Four candidates are running for Espino’s seat: Carlos E. Flores, Tony Perez, past candidate Steve Thornton and Jennifer Treviño.

Candia herself is challenging school board Vice President Ashley Paz in a central district that includes the Near Southside and Oakhurst.

Voting will begin April 24 in city, school, junior college and water improvement district elections.

Candia said she is running “as a parent and mentor who is concerned about our under-performing schools.”

Paz described Candia as a “formidable” opponent who’s “been around politics.”

This is no drowsy election.

“It’ll be a real campaign and we’re both working with professionals,” Paz said: “It’ll be hard work. I look forward to it.”

Paz thanked Avila for keeping trustees “focused on education instead of on politics and minutiae.” His knowledge of construction helped the district carry out a $490 million bond election, she said.

More than 50 candidates are on the ballot in Fort Worth and Arlington alone.

Avila said only that he had planned to withdraw if Brown decided to run. Brown and Luebanos both filed Friday.

Brown is “an incredible candidate, very civic-minded and mission-focused, who’s worked countless hours as a volunteer,” Avila said.

Avila has offered to stay on a capital planning committee, he said.

Avila’s comments about the election could apply to many local campaigns.

“The bottom line is stable governance,” he said, referring not only to the school board but also Superintendent Kent Scribner.

“What’s key is having a group of folks on board to continue that stability.”

Nothing about politics right now feels stable.

Following is a list of the candidates who filed to run in contested races for seats in Tarrant County. An “i” denotes and incumbent.

Early voting begins April 24 and ends May 2.

City of Arlington

Mayor

Jeff Williams (i) and Chris “Dobi” Dobson

District 3

Marvin Sutton, Roxanne Thalman, Blerim Elmazi and Pablo R. Frias

District 4

Kathryn Wilemon (i) and Teresa Rushing

District 5

Lana Wolff (i), Matthew Powers and Dakota Loupe

At-large District 8

Michael Glaspie (i)

Arlington school district

Place 6

Bowie Hogg (i), Hunter Crow and Natalie Hereford

Place 7

Kecia Mays (i) and Benita Shepherd

City of Bedford

Place 4

Michael Boyter (i) and Charles Wayne Tyson

City of Burleson

Place 3

Ryan Richardson (i) and Jerry Duncan

Place 4

Andy Pickens (i), Shane O’Rourke and Shelley Grant

City of Euless

Mayor

Linda Martin (i) and Tupou Helu Uhatafe

Place 2

Jeremy Tompkins (i), Vera Layton, Salman Bhojani

City of Fort Worth

Mayor

Betsy Price (i) and Christopher Nettles

District 2

Carlos Flores, Steve Thornton, Jennifer Trevino and Tony Perez

District 3

W.B. “Zim” Zimmerman (i) and Brian Byrd

District 4

Cary Moon (i) and Max Striker

District 5

Gyna Bivens (i) and Bob Willoughby, write-in

District 6

Jungus Jordan (i), Roderick Smith, Nicholas St. John and Paul Hicks

District 7

Dennis Shingleton (i) and Michael Matos

District 8

Kelly Allen Gray (i) and Kevin “KL” Johnson. Johnnie Sanders, write-in

District 9

Ann Zadeh (i) and John Fitzgerald

Fort Worth school district

District 4

T.A Sims (i) and Johnny Cook-Muhammad

District 7

Norman Robbins (i) and Michael Ryan

District 9

Ashley Paz (i) and Pilar Candia

City of Keller

Mayor

Pat McGrail and Rick Barnes

City of Kennedale

Place 1

Charles Overstreet (i) and Rockie Gilley

Place 3

Mike Walker (i) and Sandra Lee

Place 5

Frank Fernandez (i), Jan Joplin and Perry Clementi

City of Mansfield

Place 6

Mike Leyman, Skyler Leon, Wayne “Trey” McCreary III and Terry Moore

Place 7

Larry Broseh (i), Emery Betts and Esthela Hernandez

Mansfield school district

Place 6

Jessica Camacho, Kenneth J. Chalk, Breton Hawkins, William Carl Lindstrom, Scott Marburger, Houston Mitchell, Joshua Spare, Darrell Sneed, Troy Washington and Samer Yacoub

Place 7

Courtney Lackey Wilson (i) and Kevin Robedee

City of Roanoke

Ward 1

Holly Gray-McPherson (i) and Chad Jacobson

Ward 3

Steve Heath (i) and Christopher Ruten

Tarrant County College Board of Trustees

District 3

Sean Hayward and Diane Patrick (i)

Tarrant Regional Water District Board of Directors

Mary Kelleher (i)

Jack Stevens (i)

Andra Beatty

James Hill

Leah King

Three seats, t-hree highest vote totals win.

Editor's Choice Videos