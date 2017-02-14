She’s here legally, a mother of 4; is 8 years right for voter fraud?

Here in Texas, we are not only tough on crime.
We are tough on foreigners in general, particularly if we catch one doing something as suspiciously unusual as actually casting an election vote.
A week after a Tarrant County jury jailed a 37-year-old mother of four born in Monterrey, Mexico, for eight years just for voting in two elections, the rest of America is still asking whether Texas’ law might be too mean.
“Someone needs to revisit this harsh punishment,” The Wall Street Journal wrote in an editorial: “… An individual case of voter fraud is not a violent felony.”
Rosa Maria Ortega, 37, a Grand Prairie mother of four, is a completely legal American resident with a green card. She has lived here since infancy.
Now, for voting in a general election and also in a Republican runoff, she is facing prison and then possible deportation.
Sure, she was wrong to vote. But she does not seem to be the kind of illegal voter the Texas Legislature had in mind in 2011, when a voter ID law increased the punishment for illegal voting from a third-degree felony (up to 10 years in prison) to a second-degree felony (20 years).
That’s 20 years for a single vote. Yes, Texas considers illegal voting just as bad as injury to a child, or a theft of more than $100,000.
Back in 2011, lawmakers were determined to crack down on illegal voters.
But they mostly meant voters who were in the U.S. illegally.
I would get reports every election … ‘I saw this person vote … they’re not here legally.
Then-state Rep. Tryon Lewis, R-Odessa, arguing in 2011 for tougher voter fraud laws
Then-state Rep. Tryon Lewis, R-Odessa, testified about his early version of the bill: “I would get reports every election of people saying, ‘I saw this person vote who’s not a citizen — they’re not here legally.’ ”
“Usually,” he added, “the person reporting would be Hispanic.”
The only supporting testimony came from Austin immigration enforcement advocate Rebecca Forrest, known for telling a rally later that year that Texas had too many Hispanic lawmakers and “we need to change those numbers.”
Under Texas law, voting in an election if “not eligible to vote” is a second-degree felony punishable by 2 to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
Forrest supported the tougher penalty by testifying about “illegal aliens committing horrible crimes.”
She did not say anything at all about jailing legal permanent residents for voting.
Days later, when the House passed the final version of the voter ID law, then-state Rep. Patricia Harless was asked why one vote should cost a person up to 20 years in prison.
“This is about restoring confidence in the election process,” she said.
Nothing about the Texas Legislature restores confidence.
Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, bud@star-telegram.com, @BudKennedy. His column appears Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Comments