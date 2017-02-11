Bud Kennedy

February 11, 2017 5:17 PM

A weird week for Konni Burton ends with chorizo and criticism

By Bud Kennedy

FORT WORTH

This might not have been the best week for state Sen. Konni Burton to speak at a Hispanic community civic breakfast.

But there might not be any good weeks for a while, not with her party’s president trying to bar even some legal immigrants.

Burton, R-Colleyville, braved the monthly Chorizo & Menudo Breakfast Saturday at an Ellis Avenue restaurant, telling the crowd the Texas Senate bill ending “sanctuary cities” is not new and targets “people who come over here to harm us.”

Arlington activist Maria Robles wasn’t buying it.

“What if my husband gets stopped at a red light? … He will be turned over to ICE,” she said, referring to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“You are creating a mechanism to rid all undocumented [immigrants],” said Robles, with Dallas-based Faith in Texas.

Burton defended Senate Bill 4 as a “rule of law” bill. But she added that she didn’t push for it as an “emergency” and that she expects the House to change it.

Then, a weird week that began with Republican President Donald J. Trump criticizing her bill reforming police seizure powers somehow ended with Dallas Democrat Domingo García running interference for her.

“I want to keep everything civil and respectful, because that’s what we do here,” García said when some in the audience began to raise their voices.

Burton, a former Tea Party co-founder, is working across the aisle with state Sen. Chuy Hinojosa, D-McAllen, to rewrite the civil forfeiture system that seizes drug suspects’ money, cars or property regardless whether they’re convicted.

There’s a lot of fear and anxiety out there.Dallas Democrat Domingo García

“I don’t want your property to be taken without a criminal conviction. I want your help on this,” she said as heads nodded.

Another of her bills would require police to only issue a ticket on Class C misdemeanors or traffic offenses instead of making an arrest. That’s also popular with Democrats, particularly if ICE is checking jails.

García thanked Burton: “We invited her because we want to show all points of view.”

García said immigration enforcement raids in Austin Friday and talk of more have stirred tremendous “fear and anxiety” in the Hispanic community.

Senate Bill 4, banning “sanctuary cities,” passed by a 20-10 vote along party lines. It has been sent to the Texas House.

But the arrests so far seem meant to remove criminals or those already facing a deportation order, he said.

“All this, the President’s [immigration] order and ‘sanctuary cities’ all at the same time — it has raised concern,” he said.

Afterward, Burton shook off the criticism.

“I will listen to the people in this district,” she said.

Burton is from predominantly Hispanic South Texas (Banquete). She often hosts events in the north side and Stockyards.

She knows to prepare for a bumpy ride.

Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, bud@star-telegram.com, @BudKennedy. His column appears Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Bud Kennedy

