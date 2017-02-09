Protests, marches, phone calls to Washington can’t fix Austin

Texas Democrats puzzle me.
With 3,000 or more Texas children at risk every day in a broken state child welfare system, and 250,000 children denied special education to save money, why bombard Washington with calls about a federal secretary of education?
Look, Texas has two chief executives of education. They are Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick of Houston and House Speaker Joe Straus of San Antonio.
The fate of Texas children and Texas schools rests in their hands, along with the hands of Gov. Greg Abbott.
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos lives in Michigan. She will not decide how charter schools or private-school grants are governed here.
Those decisions will be made by the Texas House and Senate.
They are meeting right now.
If you don’t know who your Texas senator or representative is, it’s time to find out.
Yes, I know everything we see is about Washington politics, and about a 46 percent president who fell a bigly 5.3 million votes short of a majority.
But listen: The Texas Legislature meets through May 29. They decide how Texas will run schools, courts, jails, hospitals and everything in our lives.
Both Democrats and Republicans may be forgiven for rubbernecking at the daily Washington TV drama, complete with cartoonish characters, taunts and now commercial pitches straight out of pro wrestling.
But don’t ignore Austin.
“Democrats have lost interest in state and local politics, and that’s one of the big ironies,” said 35-year Texas Christian University political science professor Jim Riddlesperger.
From the New Deal through the civil-rights movement to today, Democrats found safer harbor and results in Washington, while Republicans went on a 40-year campaign to sweep elections from local boards up.
The 24-hour TV news cycle, now influenced by reality TV, has ended the era when former U.S. House Speaker Tip O’Neill said “All politics is local.” Now, all politics is national, and in every pocket on Facebook Live.
Voters are angry or happy with the president. They are cheering for a tag team.
In an October poll, more than half didn’t know Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is under felony criminal indictment.
Local Democrats love the new spirit, but haven’t mustered the same outrage toward Austin.
“I think it has to do with who people are angry with, and that’s the president,” said Leah Payne of Fort Worth, president of a growing Tarrant County Democratic Woman’s Club.
“A lot of the activity is coming from people who are brand-new to politics. These are people who have not been involved in state or local politics, so it’s going to take time.”
Time’s up May 29.
Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, bud@star-telegram.com, @BudKennedy. His column appears Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
