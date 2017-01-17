Bud Kennedy

January 17, 2017 7:32 PM

The South isn’t rising again, just raising another rodeo fuss

By Bud Kennedy

bud@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

The Confederacy is not finished with Fort Worth, no matter whether Fort Worth is finished with the Confederacy.

A hostile faction of Confederate battle-flag-waving activists plans to protest inside the Stock Show and Rodeo this weekend, after swarming downtown Fort Worth Saturday during the annual All Western Parade.

Pardner, when we say Fort Worth is “Where the West Begins,” that also means this is where the Deep South ends.

But tourists and residents who came for a Western parade saw a disturbing Southern protest.

“I’m crossing the … parade and see nothing but Confederate flags,” a Fort Worth high school student wrote on Twitter: “I am ready to go home.”

A cheerleader in town for a regional cheer competition wrote: “There is a parade going on in Fort Worth and there is a group of white men with rebel flags and White Lives Matter signs. Are you kidding me?”

A mother from Stephenville wrote on Facebook: “They were passing out small flags. Then as one of the high school bands started marching by they pulled out a sign that said ‘white lives matter’ in all caps and kept getting in the way. … I was appalled. Is this the type of country that my daughter is going to grow up in?”

The battle flag, the “Southern Cross,” has been phased out of prominence at the Stock Show over several years and was banned last year from parade units and vendor booths. The show uses the First National Flag of the Confederacy, the familiar red-white-and-blue flag used at Six Flags Over Texas.

“The Stock Show is not a political organization,” spokesman Matt Brockman told our reporter Saturday: “We are a place that celebrates our connections to the livestock industry and Western way of life.”

National Confederate heritage groups are divided. An activist faction of “Texas Vindicators” is staging protests to defend and uphold the “cause” of Southern secession.

[Texas] was received as a commonwealth holding, maintaining and protecting the institution known as negro slavery — the servitude of the African to the white race. Declaration of Causes, Feb. 2, 1861, “A declaration of the causes which impel the State of Texas to secede from the Federal Union.”

They describe that cause as sovereignty and anti-federalism.

But Texas’ 1861 Secession Convention said the cause was “maintaining and protecting the institution known as negro slavery — the servitude of the African to the white race.”

Some “Vindicator” groups even refuse to display the American flag or say the pledge of allegiance.

Some “Vindicator” groups even refuse to display the American flag or say the Pledge of Allegiance.

Another split emerged Saturday, when white and black Confederate activists from a Missouri-based club refused to stand alongside the unidentified “White Lives Matter” group.

“Flagger” Mike Taylor wrote Tuesday: “We despise racists just as bad as we despise scalawag Yankees. … Those racists don’t hold the same values we do.”

Yet both hold the same flag.

Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, bud@star-telegram.com, @BudKennedy. His column appears Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Stock Show weather doesn’t deter crowd at All Western Parade

The annual parade in downtown Fort Worth is the unofficial kickoff to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, which continues through Feb. 4. (Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram)

mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Celebrating Martin Luther King in Fort Worth

Fort Worth celebrates Martin Luther King Day with a parade in downtown and a Battle of the Bands in Sundance Square. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison)

rmallison@star-telegram.com

Related content

Bud Kennedy

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Suspect caught on video using dead woman's credit card, police say

View more video

About Bud Kennedy

Bud Kennedy

@budkennedy

Bud Kennedy is a homegrown Fort Worth guy who started out covering high school football here when he was 16. He went away to the Fort Worth Press and newspapers in Austin and Dallas, then came home in 1981.

Since 1987, he's written more than 1,000 weekly dining columns and more than 3,000 news and politics columns. If you don't like what he says about politics, read him on barbecue.

Email Bud at bud@star-telegram.com

Editor's Choice Videos