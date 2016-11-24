Alt-right or all-white? Race talk at A&M tests Aggies’ values

White racist activism is not new.
It’s only getting more attention.
Neo-Nazi skinheads, hillbilly Klansmen, South-rising Confederates and white “Christian identity” worshipers have long walked among us in Dallas-Fort Worth. Some even become rural pastors or precinct chairman or Tea Party organizers.
But when openly racist candidates make speeches or run for local office, as a few have in surrounding towns, their voters or audiences are counted in the low dozens.
When a blatant white racist makes a speech or leads a march, it has always been downplayed as embarrassing. Texans turned away.
The thinking was that if nobody overreacted, the event would come and go without the desired publicity.
So much for that idea. The current tension over white racism, nativism and “white homeland” activism has made every college appearance a flashpoint, including the planned Dec. 6 appearance in a rented Texas A&M student center ballroom by Richard Spencer, the North Dallas opthalmologist’s kid who helped rebrand such activism as the “alt-right.”
Compare the current reaction to the tepid 2006 response to white hate-literature author Jared Taylor at the University of Texas at Arlington, where he debated “Hispanicization” as an invited guest of UTA College Republicans.
A 2006 Arlington talk by a magazine editor now considered “alt-right” went mostly unpublicized.
In so many words, Taylor told the Rosebud Theater audience that Hispanics are inferior, crime-prone, disease-ridden and disloyal. He called for “European-Americans” to “have a place where they can be a majority, where they can let their heritage unfold. … If the United States ends up with a third world population, it will become a third world country.”
Some students jeered. But most notably, the theater was less than half full.
Back then, Taylor, now 65, was only known as an obscure magazine editor calling for America to preserve a white majority and the dominance of white culture.
Texas A&M is committed to … equality of opportunity and human dignity. … [and] values and nurtures collegiality, diversity, pluralism.Texas A&M Statement on Harassment and Discrimination, tamu.edu
Spencer, 38, is a bit more fanciful, imagining the U.S. as a new homeland for white Europeans to protect the “heritage, identity and future of people of European descent.”
His appearance at Texas A&M was immediately denounced by the university as “in direct conflict with our core values.” (The facility is being rented by A&M alumnus Preston Wiginton, 51, of College Station.)
A&M’s core values uphold both free speech and equal opportunity: “Prejudice and discrimination are detrimental to human development.”
Spencer’s reception at A&M will tell how true Aggies are to those values.
