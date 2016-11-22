Texas had two Thanksgivings? Yes, we were stubborn turkeys

We’re ornery about everything in Texas, including Thanksgiving.
As late as 60 years ago, Texans dined twice on turkey dinners, because the Lone Star State celebrated Thanksgiving on a completely different day from the rest of America.
Until 1956, Texas’ official state Thanksgiving holiday was the last Thursday in November. In some years, that was a week after the national holiday, which was cussed in Texas as a federal abomination.
In the newspapers, the days were called “[President Franklin] Roosevelt’s Thanksgiving” and “Texas Thanksgiving.”
The Star-Telegram headlined: “Take Your Pick, 2 Days Slated for Thanksgiving.”
Stores and postoffices closed on the federal holiday. But public schools and state colleges and offices closed the following week.
We, the citizens of Texas … can very well observe two days of thanksgiving.Gov. W. Lee “Pappy” O’Daniel, 1939
“Big business caused it,” an unnamed “woman shopper” complained in The Dallas Morning News.
Actually, politics caused it.
Back in 1939, Gov. W. Lee “Pappy” O’Daniel, a Fort Worth Democrat, had declared Texas would celebrate the last Thursday as Thanksgiving and not switch the holiday with the rest of the country to the fourth Thursday, derided then as the “New Deal Thanksgiving.”
“While much of the world is at war,” O’Daniel said, “ … we, the citizens of Texas, have so much for which we should be thankful, we can very well observe two days of thanksgiving.”
Texas’ turkey breeders fought ending the double Thanksgiving.
Football played a part. The college rivalry games, including the University of Texas-Texas A&M game, had already been scheduled.
But by 1956, the ongoing double Thanksgiving had become an inconvenience.
Turned out two Thanksgivings was too many, because workers wanted to take both holidays.
Still, the Texas Legislature bickered mightily over changing it.
State Rep. Calvin Matthew from Cuero, “turkey capital of the world,” fought hard to protect the bird business: “You’re cutting in half the number of turkeys we can sell.”
With civil rights and school desegregation both prominent issues, state Rep. James Cotten of Weatherford called for Texas to defend celebrating its own separate Thanksgiving as “states’ rights.”
“This [holiday] isn’t being taken away from us,” he said: “We’re giving it away.”
Finally, in May 1957, Gov. Price Daniel signed into law a new set of Texas holidays, lining up the state and federal Thanksgiving.
In conservative Montague County, the Saint Jo Tribune complained that he “went Yankee.”
Texas and Washington still clash. But over football.
Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, bud@star-telegram.com, @BudKennedy. His column appears Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Comments