Wright vs. Ellzey in District 6, and other reader letters

Congress District 6: For Wright
I have heard both candidates for Congressional District 6.
Jake Ellzey offers nice-sounding platitudes that differ from audience to audience.
This is expected from a candidate not ready for all the issues that face Congress.
Ron Wright offers specific answers and is consistent. He has the greater experience and vision of the office and its demands.
I received the mail piece. ("After nearly winning outright, Wright campaign takes on debt, launches attacks," May 12)
It calls Jake out on his inconsistent answers with regard to immigration and border security.
After months of talk, we still don't really know where Ellzey stands on immigration and the border wall.
As to emptying Wright's campaign account on this campaign, isn't that what he is supposed to do?
—David M. Guier,
Arlington
Congress District 6: For Ellzey
Jake Ellzey is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and has spent most of his life serving our country. He will be the better representative for District 6.
He is service-minded and has the know-how and the energy to serve all residents in the geographically large district.
Jake will not be one to just fill a seat, but will be a tireless champion for the people of District 6.
He has the conservative values we as Texans want and the backbone to stand up to the Washington establishment. President Trump needs Jake Ellzey.
I urge you to vote for someone who will make a difference for not only District 6 but for this wonderful nation.
—Kenneth Jones,
Fort Worth
Kennedale: Election over but not forgotten
The recall election is over and there was no legitimate reason for it.
The bullies bullied the wrong one this time. The blatant lies were outrageous.
Voters, when do we say enough is enough?
Every citizen in Kennedale matters and their voices will be heard.
—Sandra Lee, Kennedale
Forget politics, fix the potholes
A recent editorial concluded, “A pothole doesn’t know a political party.”
In my opinion, the potholes don’t know any political party. The potholes seem to live forever, and multiply, and no politician seems to want to fix any of them.
The problems are not just paving failures. Many, many of the problems are from sunken manhole covers and poorly installed and poorly inspected utility trench repairs.
This problem is getting worse and worse, with no politicians or repair crews in sight.
—Jim Dunaway,
Fort Worth
Euless: Stickland, Tea Party lost
It appears that after he funded City Council candidates and posting fiery warnings about Euless Councilman-elect Salman Bhojani, it all backfired and state Rep. Jonathan Stickland’s candidates lost.
Even in Bedford, where he helped fund a candidate, that candidate lost to a newcomer, Dan Cogan.
Stickland has been rather quiet.
Has the Tea soured?
—Helen Martin, Bedford
Euless: Christians not bigots
I have lived in Euless for more than 52 years.
All that time I have been surrounded by good Christian friends and neighbors.
It wasn't until I read an editorial that I discovered we are racists and bigots.
—Richard Girouard,
Euless
No 'justice' in the Bible?
Rev. Grady Arnold is proposing a resolution to the upcoming Southern Baptist Convention meeting to reject social justice as "evil." ("Preaching social justice is 'evil,' a Southern Baptist pastor in Texas says," Bud Kennedy column, Wednesday)
Arnold contends the whole idea of justice and equality is way too liberal.
It must mean that Arnold preaches from a Bible in which he has deleted the word “justice,” which occurs 133 times from Genesis to Revelation.
The closing phrase of the Pledge of Allegiance is "with liberty and justice for all."
That phrase makes all of us who faithfully recite the entire pledge to be liberals.
—Earl R. Martin,
Fort Worth
Border a mess, with rattlesnakes
I bought 200 acres on the Rio Grande south of Eagle Pass after World War II on the Texas GI Bill of Rights, and tried to grow fall tomatoes with water from the river.
Believe me. the river and what water is in or not in it, moves.
If you take that along with the sometimes-mountainous terrain and the legal problems dealing with boundaries and landowners, you have just a big mess, because only rattlesnakes thrive there.
A border wall will be just another godsend for lawyers.
—Herman I. Morris,
Plano
Weatherford: Opposed to loop
A report said that most of those in attendance at the town hall supported the traffic loop. ("Aiming to revitalize its downtown, Weatherford eyes northern bypass for truck traffic," May 3)
This was emphatically not the case.
The meeting was called for feedback and input from neighborhoods affected, and, though the project appears inevitable, almost all of the public in attendance at that meeting were opposed.
—Charles Cope,
Weatherford
Comments