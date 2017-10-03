More Videos

Opinion Columns & Blogs

We asked what ‘patriotism’ means to you. Your responses were striking

By Tom Uhler

uhler@star-telegram.com

October 03, 2017 4:11 PM

During all the hoopla surrounding the NFL player protest recently we asked you on Facebook and Twitter just what “patriotism” means to you.

The word was tossed around a lot during the controversy, which led to a league-wide tiff with President Donald Trump over whether it was acceptable to kneel during the pre-game national anthem.

But your varied, heartfelt and deliberative responses on platforms often given to vitriol and attack around such topics caught us somewhat by surprise. There was little of the all-too-frequent arguing, especially on Facebook. You might find that you’re surprised, as well.

Webster’s New World College Dictionary defines “patriotism” as “n. love and loyal or zealous support of one’s country.”

Your definitions went well beyond that limited description. You can find all the responses on Facebook here and on Twitter here.

But here’s a good sampling:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Here’s the original Facebook post:

There's been lots of talk about patriotism and what it means in the U.S. What does it mean to you? (Post in comments)

Posted by Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh

