Readers cheer for help with cats, pets — and wrangling a 6-foot snake

Cheers: To the mayor, city council, Streams and Valleys, and Trinity Trails for a beautiful hike and bike trail all over the city in all directions.

—Stephen Allie,

Fort Worth

Cheers: To all who stopped to help when my vehicle was hit from behind by a large pickup June 1 on Texas 174. An extra thank you to the fellow who helped call my family.

—Rosemarie Albaugh,

Joshua

Cheers: To Drs. Susan and Loupe and the staff at The Cat's Meow Veterinary Clinic on Overton Ridge Boulevard. There is nothing they don't know about treating cats.

—Nancy Evans,

Fort Worth

Cheers: To doctors and nurses in the trauma intensive care unit at Texas Health Harris Methodist, especially nurse Lauree and Dr. Rush, for the wonderful care they gave to my husband Bob during his recent stay.

—Judy Steffens, Arlington

Cheers: To Dylan at QuikTrip on Little Road in Arlington. I locked my car fob in the car and he went out of his way to help.

—Michael O'Connor,

Burleson

Cheers: To the patriotic person or persons who placed a small American flag at the curb of every house on Shady Meadow Street in North Richland Hills for the Memorial Day weekend. Not only did the street look very festive, but the flags also served as a reminder that Memorial Day is more than sales and picnics.

—Hans Wasner,

North Richland Hills

Cheers: To the story about the Osbornes — such a life-affirming story. We need more of these so the world can see there are still people with can-do attitudes. Congratulations to the strong woman who brought up a strong young man.

—J.A. Breaux,

Carencro, Louisiana

Cheers: To the person who found my wallet at the Home Depot off Southwest Loop 820. It just goes to show how honest people are.

—Mary R. Enriquez,

Fort Worth

Cheers: To Laura Alexander at Lynn Smith Chevrolet in Burleson. She went above and beyond to please me on a new car.

—Sylvia Stewart, Joshua

Cheers: To Shiquan Freeney and Daniel Mejia of Stanley Steemer. They alerted me to a 6-foot snake and kept it at bay. I dialed 911, which called animal control. Thank you from a grateful granny.

—Janis J. Kelly,

North Richland Hills

Jeers: To North Richland Hills for the monstrosity of a median at Davis Boulevard and Main Street. It's low, wide and dimly lit.

—Joan E. Weiss,

North Richland Hills

Jeers: To the state highway department for mowing the 2-foot-tall weeds June 2 on the Loop 820 westbound service road between Westcreek Drive and Trail Lake Drive with no attempt to clean up the trash tossed into the street. Winds blew cut weeds and trash into yards. I have pictures!

—Ann and Ken Monroe,

Fort Worth

Cheers: To Rae at Michael's Lock & Key for excellent service.

—James Washington,

Springtown

Jeers: To at least 90 percent of the attendees at the Western Hills High School graduation who did not stand for "Pomp and Circumstance." Someone should have told them to stand.

—Philip N. Rigdon,

Fort Worth

Cheers: To Steve Frank, who delivers my Star-Telegram right outside my garage door, easy for this 85-year-old lady to see and reach. Thanks and go Frogs!

—Francine Conaway,

Hillsboro

Cheers: To the Mansfield Fire Department, which took such care during a recent fire. They did as much as they could to avoid water damage.

—Alison Dolezal,

Mansfield





Cheers: To responsible dog owners who pick up after their pets on the North Electric Trail, Green Valley and Cross Timbers parks, and to cyclists who alert walkers and runners for passing.

—Charles Clines,

North Richland Hills

Cheers: To Dr. Griffin T. Murphey, general dentist, and Dr. John W. Loeffelholz, endodontist, who give excellent care.

—Nancy K. Altaras,

Fort Worth

Cheers: To the nice gentleman who treated 15 ladies from Overture Ridgmar at River Oaks Cafe.

—Roz Vaden,

Fort Worth