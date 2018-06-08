Jeers to the Byron Nelson and the Rangers, but many more cheers from readers

Jeers: To whoever put a great golfer’s name (Byron Nelson) on a tournament at such a terrible course. He would turn over in his grave if he knew. He was a great golfer and his name was put on a course at a landfill.
—Pearl McFarland,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Fort Worth police traffic investigations Lt. Brandon Johnson and Detective K.G. Martin for volunteering their time to help teach accident investigation to students from the Hollenstein Career and Technology Center in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw. The students won first place.
—Kristen Jernigan,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the "magician" who made my drivers license appear in my mailbox. I lost it while walking to vote.
—Vonne Powell,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Cecilia in the Sundance Square visitors center. She took a lot of time to find brochures and souvenirs for my Philadelphia grandson's Flat Stanley project.
—Kathy Keyer,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To the Rangers’ parking policies — $20 for their youth park after 11 a.m. We arrived at 11:03!
—Daisianne Younger,
Benbrook
Cheers: To Fort Worth special education teachers and staff for their dedication and devotion to children and young adults with special needs during the 50th Special Olympics at UT Arlington.
—Ana Castellanos,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Wendy Denning of the Fort Worth school district Transition Assistance Program and the cadre of special education staff who assisted in putting on a fabulous experience for all the FWISD special athletes who participated in the Special Olympics at UTA Memorial Day weekend.
—Victor Murphy,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Sgt. David Coffee, his Fort Worth police team, and the TCU police, with thanks for all your good work. After a guy broke into my house recently, this team was conscientious, thorough, considerate and continues to keep me well-informed. This is the way policing should work.
—Susan Motheral,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Alliance Animal Hospital on Heritage Trace Parkway for their gentle compassion and consideration for our beloved Maverick during the final days and hours of his life.
—Sam and Susanne
Warren, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Brian Marin and Dan Fitch of HammerHead Roofing. Their willingness to go above and beyond the average task of replacing our hail-damaged roof is greatly appreciated.
—Chester Skrodzki,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To Pastor Steve Beckwith and Youth Director Rick Eubanks of Oak Grove Baptist Church of Burleson for the wonderful celebration of our graduating seniors. The send-off was emotional and heartfelt.
—Hank Hoaldridge,
Burleson
Cheers: To Tabitha Kaiser and her parents. What an intelligent and articulate young woman!
—Joanne Sirgo,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Lt. Kyle Dishko and the joint East District Arlington Police Department-Keller Williams Real Estate team on their recent Red Day program (day of community service) for the Arlington Historic Cemeteries cleanup.
—Floreen Henry,
Arlington
Cheers: To the nice people who paid for dinner at Cha Cha’s Mexican Restarant in Mansfield May 28.
—Bill and Shirley
Anderson, Arlington
Cheers: To the most gracious young lady who paid for our dinner at East Gourmet on May 7 not knowing we were celebrating our 58th anniversary.
—Barbara Washington,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Mike Taylor, who served the citizens of Colleyville so faithfully and honestly for 14 years on our City Council. Mike was always available and ready to do what was right for the citizens of Colleyville. We were blessed.
—Ann and Roland
Kelley, Colleyville
Jeers: To whoever owns and/or pastures horses and leaves them day after day without a single tree to shade them from the relentless heat or protect them in storms!
—Connie Lowry,
Fort Worth
