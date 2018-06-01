Jeers to the 360 Tollway: Readers dole out thanks, but also a few complaints

Jeers: To the new 360 Tollway connecting Interstate 20 and U.S. 287. Just what we don’t need, another toll road. A few years ago, I saw a flock of wild turkeys there south of Broad Street one fall morning. They’re gone now. Leave the land alone.
—Rob Fulton, Mansfield
Jeers: For not publishing locations for Memorial Day services. We must pass down to our younger generations respect for the sacrifices made by these heroes and their families, or the day will come when their deeds are rendered meaningless — a sad day for the U.S.
—James R. Linton,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To the parents of small children who ignore their precious little ones so they can give full attention to their phones. Being a father and grandfather, I can tell you that they grow up "in the blink of an eye" and you can never get the childhood back.
—Mark Smith, Benbrook
Cheers: To the kind and generous person who paid for my lunch at Spring Creek BBQ in Arlington on May 9. What a total and pleasant surprise. Many thanks.
—Bill Jennings,
Mansfield
Cheers: To Kevin Maeda of High Plains Tree & Landscape. When a large tree blew over in my yard, he was here within 30 minutes and did a fantastic job.
—Sandra Seyffert,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To the Hurst city council for ignoring opposition to apartments on Bedford Road. I trust all the voters will ignore them at election time.
—A.L. McCluney, Hurst
Cheers: To the couple who bought our dinner at Lone Star Oyster Bar. This was an awfully nice thing to do for this 80+-year-old Vietnam veteran and his wife.
—E.D. Mabe Jr.,
Alvarado
Cheers: To Catfish & Company in Hurst for your paryers, love and support for Charles and Dixie Bridges. They were in the Parkland Hospital burn unit facing more skin grafts after a driver hit their house and the gas line and meter.
—Julia Bridges, Hurst
Cheers: To the three young ladies who paid for my 99th birthday lunch at El Rancho Grande. It made a great day so much better.
—Christine Pettigrew,
Fort Worth
Cheers:For the highest ethical business practice exhibited by Mrs. Porter of Porter Tree Service.
—Lynn Breaux,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Dr. Sreenivas Gudimetla and his cardiovascular team for the excellent care given to my husband, Jim, when he received a pacemaker implant recently at Texas Health Harris Methodist Southwest. Cheers to the nurses and attendants in the cardio unit for their kind and professional care.
—Gloria Turner,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To the one postal carrier who leaves my mail hanging out of the slot. I have the mail slot with a secure compartment inside to prevent theft. You invite theft.
—J.W. Robbins,
Haltom City
Cheers: To the Colleyville Heritage High School girls softball team for their exciting run toward the state playoffs. It didn't end the way we wanted, but you never gave up. You made your school and your community proud.
—LoCinda Hennerberg,
Colleyville
Cheers: To Scott Dose at Christian Brothers Automotive on Old Denton Road. Thank you Scott for taking care of my old car.
—Kaye Riopelle,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To all the members of the Bruce Shulkey Elementary “Sugar Daddies,” past and present, for 34 years of volunteer work and fundraising for the school. It is sad to see the organization go. The impact can't be measured, but the effort will be fondly remembered.
—Mark Metroka,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To the Fort Worth Invitational and the Star-Telegram for promoting $15 online prepaid parking at Farrington Field. At checkout there was a $6 handling charge that made it $21 vs. $20 cash. Give the total price.
—Mike Larose,
Granbury
Cheers: To the lady who saw me fall in the Texas Health internal medicine building. She got me off the floor and onto my feet. I hope she will see this and know how much I appreciate her kindness.
—Vicki Birchfield,
Pantego
Comments