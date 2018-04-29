Cheers for firefighters, and more readers' Cheers & Jeers

Cheers: To the Fort Worth Fire Department, Fort Worth Police Department and to the American Red Cross for helping me and my dog when our house burned recently.
—Robert Moon,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the community of Weatherford, Parker County and local TV stations that helped in the search of Marine Maj Butler's missing dog, Cody. It was very sad to hear that his remains were eventually found on a railroad track.
—Meta Wilber,
Willow Park
Cheers: To Bob Parra and Parra Car Care in North Richland Hills for awarding their 3rd annual "Car Hand-Up" car to a family of six who experienced a devastating health accident and have been without transportation. They can now regain employment and rejoin the society they were a part of before the accident.
—Rick Kubes,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To David and Issac, employees of Republic Services, for their hard work and cheerfulness. They are willing to help and have a great attitude with a good sense of humor. Great job and good employees and thanks for the hat. God bless!!
—Bill Vrabel,
Bedford
Cheers: To Officer Carmen Drake, City of Fort Worth Code Compliance, and her immediate attention to our concern of Old Denton Road. Within hours after leaving a message, Officer Drake called from the location and agreed with the concerns and action was taken. Wow, that's service!
—Ann and Roland
Kelley, Colleyville
Cheers: To Legacy Living in Arlington for a reunion luncheon for wives. This memory care facility is a shining beacon of how to care for residents and their families. Thank you, Bonnie, and all the amazing people who care for our loved ones and support families.
—Kathie Hulka,
Grapevine
Cheers: To Kristina, the young lady who works at Taco Bell, 100 E. Euless Blvd, A man had a heart attack March 27. She performed CPR and remained controlled and efficient during the process. The paramedics arrived and took over. Thanks to Kristina, he lived. She is a lifesaving angel.
—Rudy Gallardo,
Euless
Jeers: To flashing yellow arrow left-turn signals. Too many drivers do not have the ability to judge the time and distance needed to complete a turn before an oncoming car arrives. Condolences to the family in a recent tragedy. Unfortunately, I do not believe it will be the last before common sense demands removal.
—Bill Myers,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the retired TCU swimming coach who paid the bill at Pappadeaux Seafood for two elderly TCU alumni. It was so very thoughtful and much appreciated. Cheers to you and your bride.
—Bernard and
Suzanne Bartek, Aledo
Cheers: To Brandy at the East Regional Library for diligently looking till she found my book that was assumed lost. Thank you so much for finding it so quickly, thus saving me from purchasing a book I didn't have. So nice to see someone going above and beyond.
—Sandy Harkcom,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To columnist Ed Wallace, who writes Saturday in Drive. His articles cover a variety of topics, primarily based on his experiences in the auto industry, and are not only interesting, but often filled with humor.
—William Harnagel,
Arlington
Cheers: To the supporters of the Classical Cliburn Gala 2018. But jeers to the color recognition ad in the April 8 Star-Telegram. It was extremely difficult to make out the names. I gave up trying.
—Carol Hubbard,
Arlington
Cheers: To YouTube.com for allowing us to see the fantastic videos of performances by pianist Valentina Lisitsa and by Amira the chilld prodigy with the fantastic voice. Valentina is truly a genius on the piano (and thank you Valentina for the donation, free to us, of your wonderful talent).
—Gerald Musselman,
Bedford
Cheers: To Dr. Graham and the angels who work at the Rufe Snow Animal Clinic. They took my dog in as a new patient on an emergency basis. They were so gentle and gracious and helped me in this time of need. Thanks for graciousness with my little Roxie Casbeer.
—Christine Casbeer,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To Dr. Brent Spear on Park Hill Drive, a super-nice, really caring dentist who will make your visit life-changing. Wonderful chairside manner, soothing voice, handsome, and has patient appreciation day — what a dentist!
—Cheryl R. Gay,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the two ladies and child who bought my lunch at the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in Benbrook April 10. You never know when you will meet an angel.
—Dale Southern,
Benbrook
Jeers: To the entire West Seventh Street area. Not only did the gentrification run out all the established businesses, but now the exclusivity, overcharging and discrimination have sealed the deal for me.
—Laura Blaylock,
Azle
Jeers: To a restaurant in southwest Fort Worth. I like to take my four dogs something for dinner every night. I ordered a single hamburger patty, nothing else. I was charged $10. Needless to say they lost three customers that night.
—Linda Young,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Carlo Capua and his staff at Z’s Cafe for feeding the body delicious food and feeding the spirit with compassion. We are so grateful!
—Rita Cotterly,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Don Perry's Garage. They fixed the air conditioning in my pickup and did not upcharge me or make me pay for parts and labor I didn't need. They treat their customers like friends and are 100 percent honest. Morals and character like these folks have is truly rare nowadays!
—Dennis Dullea,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the Arlington Fire Department! Their Crud Cruiser makes it so easy to dispose of paint, oil, fertilizer, etc. What a great service to the city!
—Celia Hirschenhofer,
Arlington
Cheers: To the landscape designers for the Chisholm Trail Parkway. The plantings mix colors, textures, and shapes in such interesting patterns. Every season gives travelers delightful “eye candy”! Thank you.
—Carolyn Fraley,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Mayor Betsy Price, Councilmen Jungus Jordan and Dennis Shingleton and especially Botanic Garden Director Bob Byers for the repair of the 173rd Airborne Brigade Charlie Company's monument thanking the city and its citizens for support during the Vietnam War. It was in bad shape, but now looks beautiful!!
—Butch & D.J. Benson,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the attitude of the workers at the Jiffy Lube at Precinct Line Road and Bedford-Euless Road for being so kind to this great-grandmother when I had a low tire. The young man aired up all my tires, would not take any money for the service and all of the crew was so nice. The Jiffy Lube on Rufe Snow has the same kind of nice technicians too.
—Norma Russell,
North Richand Hills
