Cheers and Jeers

Jeers: To those who wish to turn the Botanic Gardens into a zoo-like, money grabbing operation. Paraphrasing the old song: "Take all the trees and put 'em in a tree museum, then charge all the people 12 or more dollars just to see 'em".
— Wendy Stoecker, Arlington
Cheers: To Susan Wylie, carrier in Arlington zipcode 76017 — dependable, prompt, paper double-wrapped in rainy weather. She's the best!
— Annita Frazier, Arlington
Cheers: To Dave, Steve and Eddy with the Mansfield Fire Department Station 2, A-shift. After three of us tried in vain to free an extremely heavy electric wheelchair, hopelessly entangled with a floor mat, we called for help. You three worked methodically and tirelessly to a safe and successful end.
Thank you!
— Alicia and Tim Kolton, Mansfield.
Cheers: To Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth Cardiac Catheterization Lab plus 3rd and 4th Floor teams for the amazing care during my heart procedures. Fort Worth is best to have such incredible facilities, capabilities and dedicated staff to focus exclusively on cardiac needs. Special thanks to “Ms. Emily” who went the extra mile!
— Chuck McGuire, Colleyville
Cheers: To XTO Energy. Thank you for providing a great place to work for so many people, for your enormous generosity to the arts, numerous charitable causes and the beautification of downtown buildings for Fort Worth. Your presence will be sorely missed. Fort Worth's loss and Houston's gain.
— Jenny Anderson, Fort Worth
Jeers: To the person who stole my newly made quilt out of my car Thursday — $300 cost and 100 hours of work. Hope your conscience keeps you warm.
— Connie Earl, Arlington
Cheers: To the Arlington Don Davis Ford Lincoln used car manager and his sales team in helping get a great deal for my grandson to purchase a car for college. Very professional and willing to go above and beyond expectations. Very happy!!
— Jerry W. Hatfield, Arlington
Cheers: To Dr. Tucker at Baylor Emergency Medical Center at Colleyville and the whole team at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center — Grapevine during my recent unexpected stay. Special thanks to Catherine, Charisa, Stephanie, Dayton and Dr. Patel at the hospital. You made me feel like patient No. 1 when I know you had so many others! Thank You!
— Gayle Grawunder, Bedford
Cheers: To Speedee Oil Change & Auto Service at intersection of Rufe Snow Dr. and Watauga Rd. for checking my tire pressure on all 4 wheels despite being super busy. You don’t often find busy techs willing to drop what there doing just to check your tires — you’ve got the disabled army veteran customer for life.
Thank You
— Barry D. Wilson, Haltom City
Cheers: To the wonderful high school kids who organized the March for Our Lives: Fort Worth on March 24. It was a well organized, wonderful event. This sixty-one year old will gladly follow those kids. They gave me hope. Well done!
— Walter Slaven, Arlington
Cheers: To Regina Soto! She is a joy to teach. She is a hard worker, helpful and contributes to each lesson. She does this each and every day with a smile. Thank you for your efforts.
— Stuart Sumner, Fort Worth
Jeers: To the person that ran into the house on Myrtle Dr. in Hurst. He did not speak English, gave the police a false name, the car did not belong to him and he had no driver's license. My son and daughter-in-law are at the Parkland Memorial Hospital Burn Center in ICU in Dallas.
— Julia Bridges, Hurst
