Cheers and Jeers

Cheers: To our youth. They are doing what we adults should have done years ago. Prayers and thoughts are no longer enough.
— Donna Harmon, Glen Rose
Jeers: To all the T.V. stations who posted a video from a phone camera of a police arrest. Did these stations take the time to review the body cameras of those officers? They would have seen the rest of the story had they wanted. Always ready to rush to judgment on the men in blue. Shame on you.
— Frank Vondra, Arlington
Cheers: And thank you to the lovely lady who paid for our lunches at La Playa Maya Westside on Friday, April 6. What a wonderful surprise. We will pay it forward.
— Joanne Sirgo, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Gary who paid for hair services at Le Salon in Arlington for Frances, my 92-year-old mother. You made this senior citizen extremely happy with your kind and very generous gift. A special thank you to Vanna too. Your compassion, care and expertise is greatly appreciated. May God bless you both.
— Mary Ganss, Arlington
Cheers: Congratulations to the Covenant Christian Academy of Colleyville's Fine Arts Department for five fabulous performances of 'The Little Mermaid' this past week under the direction of Jessica Owens and her team. Thanks to the actors/singers, tech team and orchestra for making our lives just that much more meaningful.
— Ron Owens, Fort Worth
Jeers: For the many potholes on Midway Rd. from Handley-Ederville Rd. on. I counted 20 potholes. Isn’t it time for the 20 potholes to be filled before they become a sinkhole? Drive there and see for yourself.
— Albert Dertatevasian, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Broadway Baptist Church for the Tuesday Lenten Organ Recital performed by Dr. S. Andrew Lloyd. Dr. Lloyd's recital was a beautiful blessing for the Holy Week. The light luncheon served afterward was yummy, too. So appreciated the warm and gracious hospitality extended to the community by this church.
— Judy Graham, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Dr. Doug Mendenhall for his heartfelt column about his son’s experience at Abilene Christian University. I hope both he and his son receive nothing but loving acceptance and support as a result of his column.
— Lisa Daly, Bedford
Jeers: Two men in a fancy white pickup truck wanted to re-coat my driveway. After finishing, the main person told his partner to check out the trees behind my yard. While I was distracted, the main person went into my home, even my bedroom and bath. I have been told they were “traveling gypsies.” Be careful of those who want to redo your driveway.
— Virginia Noah, Fort Worth
Cheers: I want to express appreciation to Dr. Fayette Williams and the caring professionals at Baylor Scott and White hospital. Special kudos to the intensive care unit staff (too many to name — you know who you are) and the 3rd floor nurses Joey, Lauren, Kasey and Bart. Love and God bless you all!
— Doris Dymond, Weatherford
Cheers: To City of Fort Worth Councilwoman Kelley Allen Gray, Fort Worth Park and Community Services Richard Zavala and Nancy Bunton for the New Fence at Sycamore Creek Golf Course. Great way to protect the cities investment in the community.
— Elvin E. Bennett, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Father Don Donahue of Holy Family Catholic Church. Thank you for sharing your faith and love of Jesus in such a beautiful, uplifting manner. Your joy in your love of God and the Church are refreshing and a joyous gift from you. Thank you
Enjoy your retirement.
— Anita Cox, Benbrook
Cheers: To Evan Meudt at Rapid Express Car Wash of Hurst who restored the finish on my car. Your super service is very much appreciated. I will be your devoted customer another 20 years! Great job!
— Maryellen Jimenez, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the Singles Group from Edgepark United Methodist Church would like to thank Mr. Lonnie for buying our breakfast at the Rise and Shine.
— Mary Lewis, Fort Worth
