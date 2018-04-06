Cheers and Jeers

Jeers: To the city for spending lots of money on bike lane striping and nothing on providing visible lane dividers on major streets like Hemphill St., 8th Avenue, Berry St. You cannot see the lanes at night — just like in a third world country. You have to steer by feel. Very dangerous.
— A. D. Doak, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the TCU baseball grounds crew members for the outstanding tarp coverings/uncoverings during the numerous rain delays Saturday for the TCU vs. Minnesota series. The well choreographed team effort was fun to watch and applauded by the fans. Job well done.
— Joe Blackwell, Bedford
Cheers: To Mac Engel for speaking the truth about the Texas Ranger Stadium, Globe Life Park in Arlington: "While it's future no doubt will be a wrecking ball to create more space to park, a Rangers game is still a good night out" (Mac Engel column; March 24).
Sad to see a good park go.
— Charles Anderson, Arlington
Jeers: To all. Why is it if you don’t agree with the other side of a conversation, your side is wrong and should not be heard? Interrupting someone who doesn’t agree with you never makes for a good discussion of the facts. There are always two sides of a conversation.
— Mackilee Martin, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the Fort Worth VA Outpatient Clinic for providing great services to local Vets. Cheers to Dr. Patel for helping me and to Ashley Young in the physical therapy clinic for her recent help with my knee and leg. Getting old is not easy.
— Tom Sonsel, Fort Worth
Jeers: To a specialty store in Fort Worth for their overly aggressive pushing of its rewards program. I respectfully declined, but it was obvious the cashier was under great duress and feared for their job if I didn’t sign up. Please respect your customers wishes and stop intimidating your employees.
— Tom Braden, Arlington
Cheers: To Medical City Arlington's emergency room staff, surgery staff and "1E" staff and nurses for taking care of my 100-year-old mom when she came in on Full Moon Easter weekend. Special Cheers to Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Turnbow and Anesthesiologist Dr. Pace for your skill and compassion.
— Marty Mayfield, Burleson
Cheers: To the two gentlemen who saw my Combat Vietnam Veterans cap and bought our breakfast, March 30 at Moe's Southwest Grill in Azle. And to the younger gentleman who came back and thanked me for my service. Your thoughtfulness is greatly appreciated and we will pay it forward!
— Roger Owens, Azle
Jeers: To the train crossing on Northside Drive and Main St. again. March 6, the train sat there unmoving for over an hour between 8 a.m. and 9 a. m., making me and hundreds of others late for work again. Can the scheduling be shifted outside of rush hour please?
— Laura Blaylock, Azle
Cheers: A very special "Thank you" to the Benbrook Public Library for hosting bagpiper Jimmy Mitchell last night. His music was outstanding, and his narrative on the pipes, his attire and Scottish tradition was amazing.
— Patrice Thomas, Benbrook
Cheers: To the dedicated Keller Independent School District bus drivers. These men and women have the responsibility of not only driving safely on the streets of our city, they also cherish, praise and discipline the children daily. If you see one, give them a smile and a wave!
— E. Miles Baldwin, Fort Worth
Cheers: to Shawn at Target on Davis Blvd. I left four 12-packs of Diet Coke in the shopping cart in the parking lot. I took my receipt to the store and received four 12-packs in return. Thanks Target for taking good care of your customers.
— Kay Castro, Colleyville
