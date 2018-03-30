Cheers and Jeers

Cheers: To the City of Fort Worth and the FWPD for the wonderful way you handled the student-led "March for our Lives" on March 24. As the grandmother of one of the organizers, I am so grateful for all your help and the concern shown for everyone's safety.
— Carol Stripling, Fort Worth
Jeers: To the counter-protester at the March for Our Lives March 24, who was shouting through his megaphone during the moment of silence/reading of the Parkland victims' names. Have some respect for the dead. Cheers: To the Fort Worth Police for protecting both the marchers and the counter-protesters.
— Sarah Kirkland, Fort Worth
Never miss a local story.
Jeers: To geographically-challenged sports organizations. The Rangers and Astros are West. Cowboys are East. Texans are South. Stars are Central. Mavericks, Rockets and Spurs are Southwest. and Dallas hosted March Madness teams from the South and East. At least everyone agrees that Texas has nothing to do with the North!
— James Kirk McLaughlin, Keller
Cheers: To Officer Wilkinson of the Hurst Police Department for coming to my aid a couple of weeks ago. While driving on Interstate 820, I noticed my car's hood wasn't closed securely, and I wasn't strong enough to do the job. Officer Wilkinson closed it for me and I was back on the road. Simple task but so appreciated!
— Nancy Watkins, Haltom City
Cheers: To Emily at Ford Eye Center in Arlington. While I was waiting for my eye exam, I stepped into the eyeglasses and frames area and asked if someone could do a minor repair for me. Emily made the repair in a very timely fashion, did a great job and wouldn't accept any payment afterward. What wonderful customer service! Cheers to Emily!
— Michael Vaught, Arlington
Jeers: To the TCU player, shown in a Star-Telegram photo, and also seen on a 10 p.m. news program, placing his hand — repeatedly— on his crotch, in "celebration" of TCU's return to the basketball tournament. Cheers: To TCU — Go Frogs!
— Michael Crittenden, Richland Hills
Jeers: To the appeals court for overturning the guilty verdict and sentence in the Terry Morris case. The verdict and sentence were correct. Cheers: To District Judge George Gallagher for maintaining order and safety in the court room. He is a fair, just and honorable judge.
— Jo Ann Byrne, Arlington
Cheers: To John DeVivo at DeVivo Bros. Eatery in Keller for being a fabulous host for our large party on a busy Saturday.
He and his staff were fantastic. The food was fabulous, too.
— Paulette Wagner, Hurst
Cheers: To Neil Sperry for teaching how to properly care for crepe myrtles for years. Jeers: To whoever mangled the ones along Bryant Irvin south of 820. No branches, ugly stalks and few blooms. Apparently the "professionals" can't read or just don't care. Or can't they learn and train their employees?
— Dyanna Lawson , Aledo
Jeers: To CBS 11 for taking up all the morning television time with college basketball tournaments when there are so many sports stations that carry those games. I am tired of not being able to see the news at 11 a.m. and my other programs after that. Please leave the programming alone and let sports be seen on their stations.
— Carolyn Godsey, Joshua
Cheers: To Walnut Creek Animal Clinic for your thoughtfulness and kindness in helping our sweet Macy pass over the rainbow bridge. A special thank you to the staff member who made a paw print of Macy. We will forever hold this special treasure very close to our hearts.
— Patricia & Larry Satterfield, Mansfield
Jeers: To the FedEx Ground driver who parked his truck in the middle of Overton Ave. completely blocking the road and trapping my wife behind him while delivering a package. Returning to his truck, he stared at her but made no effort to apologize or even wave.
— David N. Walker, Fort Worth
Comments