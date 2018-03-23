Cheers and Jeers

Cheers: To students all over the U.S. for standing up against gun violence. Cheers to the governor of Florida for starting small steps toward gun control in this violent country. Now let Fort Worth Star-Telegram publish a list of companies and businesses that have disengaged themselves from the NRA so we will know where to take our business.
— Ina Klune, Bedford
Jeers: To the couple sitting next to us at Lucile’s Stateside Bistro who rudely attacked me at the dinner table. Eavesdropping on the conversation and demanding to know what agency I work for. Then saying they are offended by our conversation. Mind your own business and get a grip on reality.
— Cheryl Boggess, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Charlie and Mindy Geren for getting up early the morning after the recent election and picking up his campaign yard signs from our neighborhood. Wish more candidates would be that thoughtful. Congratulations, Charlie!
— Ruth Ann and Tom Kearley, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Dr. Brock Stephen and his staff. Everyone treats you like family. All the staff is very friendly and helpful. Dr. Stephen is a very caring dentist.
— Barbara Grimes, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the woman wearing the Delaney School shirt who on March 2 finished filling my gas tank at the QuikTrip on West Kennedale Parkway. She made my day!
Thanks and God Bless,
— Mary Richards, Forest Hill
Jeers: To the lazy drivers who repeatedly refuse to use their turn signals when making turns, changing lanes and cutting in and out of traffic.
— Fred Lopez, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Johnny Byrd and his staff at Arlington EMS System who so graciously were able to assist my husband the past three weeks until he could get the physical therapy he so much needed. Bill is in HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital of Arlington getting the assistance needed. You were our angels.
— Ceil York, Arlington
Cheers: To Dr. Ted Kitchens and the Art Reach committee at Christ Chapel Bible Church for an outstanding “Expressions of Truth” weekend. The artists, young and old, were so talented!
The art was very beautiful, the concert entertaining, the reception quite enjoyable. What an awesome event to honor and glorify God for all He created!
— Amy Vanderpoel, Benbrook
Cheers: To the Fort Worth Police Department motorcycle officer who on the afternoon of Feb. 14, in the Trinity Commons Shopping Center, did a little “light” show for two young boys. Then he pulled over and let them sit on his motorcycle. Precious sight to observe from inside a store.
— Cathy Sweeney, Fort Worth
Cheers: For the UTA veterans editorial. Thank you! I work at Veterans Upward Bound and am incredibly grateful for the piece that was published! We work hard for our veterans and appreciate the support of the community. We'd love to show you what we do in person!
— Alex Rodriguez, Arlington
Cheers: To the Shady Oaks Baptist Church teenagers who dedicated their spring break week to helping clean up Rockport, TX, which was recently hit hard by Hurricane Harvey. God Bless these young people!
— Meta Wilber, Willow Park
Cheers: To Texas Roadhouse in Fort Worth for donating warm rolls and cinnamon butter to the teachers at Luella Merrett Elementary School. They were delicious and we appreciate you thinking of us and sharing!
— Joylita Richardson, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Sheila. On March 17, eleven friends went to Sophia's Garden Tea Room in Hurst. We asked a young lady who was sitting alone to join us. What a pleasant lunch we had with Sheila. Unknown to us, she took care of the entire bill and tip. Thank you, Sheila. Your kindness will be passed forward.
— Barbara J. Jones, North Richland Hills
