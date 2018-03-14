Cheers and Jeers

Cheers: For the news story about the "roundabouts" for motorists to drive safely and reducing congestion. Also may reduce the horrific road rage amongst anxious drivers.
— Gloria Enrriques, Fort Worth
Jeers: I have been driving for 60 years and found traffic circles dangerous and difficult to navigate. The city of Fort Worth's plan to add more will help to confuse non English speaking drivers. Maybe the city thinks changing the name to ROUNDABOUTS will eliminate these problems.
— Pat McCoy, Arlington
Cheers: To Robert Smouse of Fort Worth Code! He responded to my comment about our trashy highways and explained that TXDoT is responsible. However, he sent a crew to declutter Granbury Rd. What a difference! Now it is up to us as citizens to keep it tidy! Do your part, please.
— Donna Moore, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods for sticking to their rules for not selling guns to anyone under the age of 21. The guy threatens to sue — let him. He won’t get anywhere. Rules are rules, and they are for everyone. If you aren’t 21 — you are not eligible.
— Carolyn Godsey, Joshua
Jeers: To whoever is in charge of the perpetual road construction on Boat Club Rd north of Bailey Boswell Rd. It's been going on for months, and rarely do I see anyone actually working. Come on, guys. It only took 18 months to build the Pentagon, and that was a U.S. Government project!
— Daniel Patz, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the nice staff at Isabella's Mexican Cuisine in Burleson for making our visits so enjoyable! It's our favorite place for great food and margaritas for a reasonable price and good service. Big portions and homemade sauces! Haven't tried them all, but, so far, Isabella's is the best!
— Karen Mason, Burleson
Cheers: For the excellent article on the Grapevine Main groundbreaking. Like Mayor William D. Tate, I am a 75-year-old Grapevine resident who wasn’t sure after all the delays that this day would ever come.
What a wonderful addition to this wonderful city!
— Bruce W. Rider, Grapevine
Cheers: A Huge Thank You, to the kindhearted gentlemen who pulled me out of the mud at the Pat Green concert at the MillerCoors Fort Worth Brewery! You even saved a tow truck when he got stuck! You Rock!
— Mark Boren, Fort Worth
Jeers: To a Fort Worth movie theater that is constantly dirty everywhere, especially the bathrooms. The employees' service — or lack thereof — is completely disgraceful. Downtown Fort Worth deserves better.
— Cameron Mitchell, Fort Worth
Cheers: On Feb. 2, my wife and I were celebrating my birthday at Dixie House Cafe on Hulen st. The couple behind us wished me a "Happy Birthday" and told me to enjoy my day and our ticket was paid. We hope the generous couple who did this for me see this and we say to them "Thank you" and we will pay it forward.
— Charles Jones, Crowley
Cheers: To Moni’s Pasta & Pizza in Arlington for a wonderful Valentine’s Day dinner. Mama Moni and her fabulous servers were at their always gracious and their “excited to see you” selves. We cherished the evening and delicious meal along with their over 400 customers. Well done!
— William Thomits, Arlington
Cheers: To the Haltom High School administration for ensuring the safety of my child during school hours. You guys run a tight ship. Recently, I witnessed one dubious character being blocked for not having the proper identification. Thank you for allowing me to sleep a little easier at night.
— Austin Allen, Watauga
Cheers: I can't say enough good things about Dr. Steve Ogden and his staff who recently replaced my right hip at Texas Health Clearfork, which is a wonderfully staffed, great facility.
— Thomas R. Rockett, Cleburne
Jeers: To police detectives who will not respond about a case where two toddlers were sexually abused. We have left multiple messages. A detective said he was too busy and they haven't had a secretary since November.
— Shannon Burris, Cypress
