American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, left, and his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas visit a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea. Kenworthy saved five stray dogs during the Sochi Olympics four years ago and is considering adopting one of the many puppies he met Friday after finishing competition the Pyeongchang Games. Ahn Young-joon AP
Cheers and Jeers

March 09, 2018 01:21 PM

Cheers:For the article on Winter Olympic athlete Gus Kenworthy, bringing awareness about the brutal dog meat trade in Korea. This practice is much more widespread than many people believe. Thank you, Gus Kenworthy, a true Olympic hero!

Rudy Gallardo, Euless

Cheers: To those corporations that will no longer sell assault rifles and will no longer sell guns to anyone under age 21. They are doing the right thing even when Congress won't. And cheers to the young people who are standing up for what is right.

Edward Lindsay, Fort Worth

Jeers: To whoever was responsible for the striping of the intersection of Alameda St. and Westpoint Boulevard. You made the islands too large, extending into the intersection, and making the Alameda lanes too narrow. Alameda north and south lanes do not align.

Michael Hart, Fort Worth

Cheers: To the Weatherford Utility Department. We had a power outage during the recent ice storm. Power was restored within two hours. Thanks to all those brave employees who worked in the freezing rain and icing conditions! A very difficult job well done!

Jim Hahn, Weatherford

Cheers: A very special thanks to the Tim Tebow Foundation, all the churches that provide a place for the annual Night to Shine event and all the volunteers who give their time to help our young men and women with special needs to feel treasured. My son participated for the first time this year at Crossroads Christian Church and had the time of his life!

Silvia Briceno, Arlington

Cheers: To Boswell High School students, especially the honor students. Parents can be very proud of their children and their mentor, Jason Giles. They participated in Cowtown races Saturday and Sunday, volunteering, cheering and encouraging runners and walkers. Our future is in good hands with these students..

Richard Lenz, Arlington

Jeers: To KTVT (Channel 11) for allowing a state legislative race in Collin County to dominate every commercial break of every show for a month now. Must be too much to expect them to consider the people of Tarrant County when selling ad time.

Kelly White, Watauga

Jeers: To a utility that quoted me one price for service and then billed me an entirely different amount. It seems complaints go to a secret place to die called “The Back Office” department. I asked several times to be connected to this mystical place and was told that I could not talk to them.

Glen Haydt, Weatherford

Cheers: The first plumber we called lied and did not show up or return our call for an explanation. “There seemed to be a problem about every six months, and here we go again.” Cheers: To Brad with Belue Plumbing Company in Hurst for explaining a minor flushing problem and “no charge.” Thanks for honesty, integrity and a job well done.

Jim and Sandy Russell, Hurst

Cheers: To the men of Arlington’s Fire Station 4 on Randol Mill Road. On the rainy, dark evening of February 28, they very graciously and with humor changed my very flat tire. To the rescue as always, love our firemen!

Peggy McDermott, Mansfield

Cheers: To the person who turned in my magnetic money clip found in Christ Chapel Bible Church parking garage. Blessings Jennifer for returning the money clip!

Leon Hudgeons, Fort Worth

Jeers: To a utility. Worst customer service I have ever experienced. Over four hours on the phone to straighten out a bill. Arrogant and insolent.

Steve Lucas, Fort Worth

Cheers: To the person who paid for this senior lady's lunch at Luby's on S. Hulen St. on March 3. Thank you and God bless as you travel life's road.

Ruth Shelton, Crowley

Cheers: To Mike and the crew at North Hills Tire & Wheel. They are always cordial and helpful when I have a problem or concern even if it is just a tire needing a little air. Great to know they are willing to help at a moment's notice.

Susan WIlson, North Richland Hills

