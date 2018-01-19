Cheers and Jeers

Conductor Miguel Harth-Bedoya leads the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra during The Mozart Gala at Bass Hall in Fort Worth last year.
January 19, 2018 05:27 PM

Cheers: To the Amon G. Carter Foundation’s “Play Your Part — 3 Steps to 3 Million” challenge supporting the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. Bravo to FWSO staff, musicians and director Miguel Harth-Bedoya’s dedication to symphonic music excellence in Fort Worth. Play on!

Shirley Hanna,

Fort Worth

 

Cheers: To the lovely lady Cindy and the nice gentleman Robbie who paid for my lunch at Catfish and Company in Hurst on Jan. 6. You made a sad day a lot brighter as a very wonderful friend had passed away. God bless you!

Julia Bridges, Hurst

Cheers: To Deb, who works at Waters restaurant. She made this lady’s 87th birthday very special with a lot of attention, excellent food topped with a beautiful dessert, including a candle. Thank you, Deb.

Arlyn Witten, Fort Worth

Cheers: To the unknown gentleman who inflated my flat tire in the Burleson Walmart parking lot around midnight three or four days before Christmas while I was shopping. The note he left was just signed, “Merry Christmas.” What a good Samaritan!

Tamara Cuthbertson, Burleson

Cheers: To Fuller’s Auto Upholstery in Haltom City! Bob Fuller and staff not only did an excellent job on my truck, but they also found jewelry that I had lost many years ago and returned it! Fair price, great work, and honest people. Tell them I sent you!

Layla Caraway,

Haltom City

Cheers: To the Cotton Patch Cafe in North Richland Hills for honoring longtime customer Sid Parker after his death. Mr. Parker sat at the counter 7 days a week visiting with staff and customers. We were sad to see his special place, obit, picture and tokens of remembrance.

Shirley Miller,

Colleyville

Cheers: To our retiring delivery man, John McGuffin. His “special deliveries” for my aged father-in-law were greatly appreciated. Enjoy your retirement, John!

Norman Belcher,

North Richland Hills

Cheers: To Emma at the CVS Pharmacy on Ira E. Woods Avenue in Grapevine. They were out of Tamiflu, but she called around to other pharmacies and found some for me. I feel much better now, thanks to her.

MaryAnn McDowell,

Grapevine

Cheers: To the staff on the fifth floor of the Heart and Vascular Hospital in Arlington Memorial Hospital. I was a patient on that floor for 16 days in September. While there I received fantastic care. With one exception they were very caring and helpful as I recovered from a quadruple bypass surgery.

Claire Miller,

Arlington

Cheers: To pharmacists Jimmy and Edna, along with the staff at Kroger Pharmacy on Fielder Road in Arlington. They are willing to answer any questions and always greet their customers with a smile. I appreciate them for going above and beyond to take care of their customers’ needs.

Nancy Alexander,

Arlington

Jeers: To the NFL players for “taking a knee” during the national anthem. No matter the reasons, this was disrespectful to our fallen heroes, our flag and our country. Celebrity used in this manner is a degradation of our heritage. Our games shouldn’t be a platform for protest.

Marion Kilgore, Burleson

Cheers: To Jason Wallace and Pleasant Grove Mortuary in Dallas for their compassionate preparation/coordination of the Homegoing Celebration of my 104-year-old great uncle. They completed all funeral activities and patiently waited two months to get paid by insurance.

Billy Wilson, Grand Prairie

Cheers: For periodically publishing Leonard Pitts’ column. His perspective is appreciated and needed.

Cynthia Jensen, Mansfield

Cheers: To All Needz Plumbing, Perry Hoover and Justin King, on the excellent way they take care of service problems. Will definitely call them again.

Tom Potts, Arlington

Cheers: To Cesare of Atmos Energy for his prompt response to a gas leak at my home. He arrived within 20 minutes of my call and had a repair crew work until after midnight to resolve the problem.

Jen Solomon, Fort Worth

