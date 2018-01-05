Cheers and Jeers

Cheers: To “Coach P,” who keeps taking TCU’s riff-ram-bah-zoo up-tempo. Trust we all realize — and appreciate — Gary Patterson is this community’s No. 1 ambassador. By the way, the post-Alamo Bowl photo of a happy Patterson by the S-T’s Rodger Mallison was a winner.
Roger Summers, Arlington
Cheers: For the Birdville High Singing Hawks Winter Concert. Most schools are afraid of offending someone, so they omit songs about the birth of Jesus, but not this group. Over 75 percent of the songs were about Jesus. Keep up the good work.
Nelda Irene Cruson,
Keller
Cheers: To Dr. Mark Sheets and his entire staff at Animal Clinic of Grand Prairie for the excellent care they gave to my 17-year-old poodle, removing several cysts and cleaning her teeth. I highly recommend this clinic to anyone who wants the best care for their pets.
Mary Jennings, Midlothian
Jeers: To the officials at pro football games. If you are not going to flag bad plays, why don’t you just stand on the sidelines and watch. Your job is to make all players abide by the rules.
Mackilee Martin,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the Texas Department of Transportation for its expedient repair of our dangerous road intersection. Randy Beyers (head engineer/south area), Ram, Mario and Justin were real pros at ensuring quick response on Farm Road 1187 in south Fort Worth. Their concern about road safety was most evident. Thanks, men!
Hank Hoaldridge, Burleson
Cheers: To City Mattress Factory for making over 500 mattresses for FEMA to donate to the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston.
Jack Gerrick, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the special gentleman who paid for our breakfast at Denny’s on Glenview Drive in North Richland Hills.
Charles and Clista Robeson,
Arlington
Jeers: To the drunken mother/daughter pair shrieking like macaws in the row ahead of us at the Cirque du Soleil show in December. Go to an AA meeting and learn how to behave in public.
Amanda Godbee,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Robert and Melissa at Hot Dog Groomers in Burleson. They cared for our four-legged children as I underwent emergency gallbladder surgery. Thank you for all your kindness.
Donald L. Nelson
and Diane Ellison, Burleson
Cheers: To the nice woman who purchased my groceries at the Keller Tom Thumb on Dec. 14. I couldn’t find a pen to write my check, and she said she would pay for them. It was a sweet, kind gesture, and I just wanted to thank you!
Carl Beaver,
Roanoke
Cheers: To Greg and Sue Leveling for giving a Corgi puppy to my granddaughter (she’s wanted one for years) after she lost the love of her life in a tragic accident in July. Santa delivered it inside a stocking! Good neighbors and great friends!
Linda Butler, Benbrook
Cheers: To the Academy store in Grapevine. After I lost my driver’s license, etc. in the parking lot, the wonderful Pete Gerald called customers to find me. I am so grateful to him and the customer who found it and turned it in to the store. They wouldn’t even accept a reward. Great folks!
Donna Crews, Colleyville
Cheers: To the carolers who were gathered outside the Kroger store on Heritage Trace Parkway Dec. 23.
W. Mike Hiett,
Saginaw
Cheers: To Zach Slater of Yolk for personally making sure I received the gift card for my son and daughter-in-law in time for Christmas when I was unable to get to the restaurant to pick it up.
Kathy Lawson,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To parents who take their children shopping during or past nap time. This is cruel and can even cause brain damage if done on a regular basis. It is child abuse to spank the child if he or she cries when getting overly tired because they have missed nap time.
Marilyn Gabler,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Drs. Johhny Cheng and Greg Scheideman. Little could be worse over a three-day Christmas weekend than an acute toothache and abcess. These fine dentists collaborated to fix me up quickly. Many thanks!
James Hudson Allender,
Fort Worth
Cheers: I want to give my sincere thank you to the unlucky workers who had to work overtime, on a Sunday no less, to complete the garbage pickup for my area, North Greenbriar Neighborhood. Bravo to them all.
Selma Fullmer,
Fort Worth
Cheers: to those people who treat others the way that they want to be treated. If everyone in the whole world would do this, then we would not have anymore problems across every nation on how others are treated.
Edward Lindsay,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To TSA Officer Shae Williams. On Christmas Day, we were on the wrong highway. She quickly directed us, saying “follow me.” Officer Williams was on her way to work at DFW Airport. She was a blessing to us on this special day — Christmas.
Ann and Roland Kelley
Colleyville
Cheers: To the manager and serving staff of the Red Lobster Restaurant in Arlington, who after hearing my wife and I were celebrating our 64th anniversary, comped our meal. It made the evening so much more special.
Melvin and Dianne Jasek,
Arlington
Cheers: To the woman in the red coat who paid our dinner check at Café Bella on Wed., Dec. 27. We were quite surprised and never saw who you were for us to thank you. We eat there often and enjoy the delicious menu. Thanks again!
Sylvia and Pat Fisher,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To whoever passed on the holiday cheer by prepaying a $100 (I was told) gift card to pay for anyone next in line until the money was used up at Starbucks in Lake Worth on Dec. 28. My husband and I were two of the recipients, and we thank you!
Pat Utterback, Lakeside
Cheers: To Dr. Mary Marzack of All Creatures Animal Hospital in Granbury. She came to our house to ease our 14-year-old sheltie’s suffering as she died. Lillian didn’t like going to the vet, and I didn’t want that to be her last thought. She passed peacefully.
Victoria Kemp, Cresson
Cheers: To WBAP’s Hal Jay and friends for their broadcast on Dec. 22 on the death of Hal’s son Josh. Hal mentioned Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior, that Josh got to spend Christmas with Jesus and that Josh had caused others to “get right with God.” Thanks for being bold.
Susan Wilson,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To Kevin and Cindy Kates, who do such an outstanding job delivering my paper! I am handicapped, they deliver my paper to my garage door every day! Such kindness is very much appreciated.
Frances Covington,
Benbrook
Cheers: To Connie at Moritz Chevrolet on Camp Bowie Boulevard. He went that extra mile to be sure I was completely satisfied when I took my car in recently. I have enjoyed years of good service there.
Betty R. Baugh,
Benbrook
Jeers: To Fort Worth offices of Texas DPS for closing at noon Dec. 29 without public notice. No excuse for not having this information on your websites and phone messages; everything said open till 5 p.m.! Students were arriving for drivers’ tests and licenses while out of school
Dennis Roberson,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the anonymous person who treated two seniors at table 11 at the Cotton Patch Cafe on Davis Boulevard. We were totally surprised by your thoughtfulness and generosity, which was deeply appreciated. Many blessings to you for the New Year.
Monique Garrett,
Keller
Jeers: To the Stanford band’s ragtag Alamo Bowl halftime show. The hurling of insults at the host city, Texas, Whataburger, queso and the TCU Horned Frog, as well as other disses, was a classless act that got them booed. Was happy about the victory and the TCU band’s class act.
Joe Blackwell, Bedford
