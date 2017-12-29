Cheers and Jeers

Employees of Lockheed Martin build a mock F-35, seen in the background, in General Worth Square Sunday December 17. The mock F-35, on display for the Armed Forces Bowl, remained until Fri December 22.
December 29, 2017

Cheers: To the Armed Forces Bowl. From the military displays to the positive recognition of our military and first responders, it was a class act, and the game was exciting. Lockheed Martin and other bowl sponsors and the city of Fort Worth, should be proud of their endeavors.

William R Harnagel, Col (Ret) US Army, Arlington

 

Cheers: To the wonderful staff at The Sanford House in Arlington, especially Mary and Michaela. These two and their team helped to make a dear friend’s 80th birthday celebration a perfect event. The Christmas decorations were beautiful, and the food was delicious. Thank you so much!

Nicki Prevou, Arlington

Jeers: To the woman in downtown Fort Worth on Dec. 12 who deliberately pulled her car forward and blocked the handicapped-accessible curb so I could not get up onto the sidewalk with my wheelchair. I had the light, you didn’t!

Susan McCaskill, Fort Worth

Cheers: To Mark and team at Midas Rufe Snow Watauga and to a very special customer. I needed work done on my car. Being a disabled vet, funds are limited. Thank you to a special donor as well. All of your good deeds will be rewarded.

George Garriott, Keller

Cheers: To the gentleman in the white SUV who stopped to help round up two runaway Dachshunds on a recent Sunday afternoon. Our heartfelt thanks for your kindness!

Wanda Mabry,

North Richland Hills

Cheers: To Anastasia Markina, our most talented choir director and pianist, who directed the orchestra and choir in a Christmas Benefit Concert last Friday at Argyle UMC. She also composed a piece for the occasion. The offering was dedicated to flood victims of Hurricane Harvey.

R. Wayne Yowell, Denton

Cheers: To the Young Animal Hospital in Hillsboro. I’ve been taking my pets there for over 20 years. Roy Young is a wonderful veterinarian, and now Melissa Arnold has shown she is going to be a great vet also.

Kathi Reese, Grandview

Cheers: For donating day-old pastries to the Fort Worth Ronald McDonald House for 18 years. Thousands of families have enjoyed over 223,000 Starbucks pastries from 1612 S. University and CCMC Cool Children’s Medical Center. Happy New Year!

Pam Johndroe,

FW Ronald McDonald’s House

 

Cheers: To Our Place restaurant staff in Burleson, for accommodating our traditional family Christmas breakfast on Dec. 23rd. We had 38 family members present. They gave us great service, & great food.

Richard W. Pope, Fort Worth

 

Cheers: To the employees at Half Price Books on Harwood Road in Bedford,TX. They are so kind and willing to help their customers locate desired books not only in their store but also their other stores in the area and even out of state. This courteous service is greatly appreciated.

Barbara J. Jones, North Richland Hills

 

Cheers: To several people when I lost consciousness at the Cracker Barrel on Bowen. First, the employees at Cracker Barrel. Second, the EMT personnel who worked with me. Finally, the man who took our bill from my wife and said: "Don't worry about it."

John Sieren, Arlington

 

Jeers: To a delivery agency for opening and stealing items from customer orders. A newscast showed all the opened boxes discarded in a dumpster. Shame on retailers for denying they have a delivery problem. They need to ship orders via trusted companies.

Daniel Lesser, Fort Worth

 

Jeers: To local media, television and newspapers, for non-coverage of the 12/16 Wreath Laying ceremonies at DFW National Cemetary.

Steve Johnson, Fort Worth

 

Cheers: To the anonymous musician who gave my son a magnificent, professional trumpet to play for the rest of his musical career. Your kind words have already inspired him, and also filled all our hearts with joy and gratitude. We cannot thank you enough for this cherished gift of music.

Johnell Kelley, Fort Worth

 

Cheers: For printing “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus” editorial. Reading this on Christmas Eve is a beautiful, optimistic reminder of tradition and faith.

Charlotte Cooksey,

Mansfield

